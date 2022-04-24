UTEP Cadets learn how to communicate suicidal thoughts

EL PASO, Texas- The UTEP ROTC program went through suicidal prevention training making it easier for younger officers to communicate suicidal thoughts to one another.

LTC Dana Bochte the Commander of the ROTC program at NMSU with affiliations to the UTEP program explained the training.

Cadets are given classes by retired officers and even use VR googles to simulate the enviroment of communicating with a fellow soldier in crisis.

“Even in my own career to see how far the Air Force in particular has come trying to destigmatize seeking mental health care and dealing with suicidal ideations. It's no longer a career killer.”

She told ABC-7 about some of the tactics being taught, “The ability to identify when a fellow Airmen, guardian, friend is struggling, but the key is getting help early and being comfortable coming forward, being comfortable addressing others and asking them those tough questions.”