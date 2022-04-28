High school standout Jamal Sumlin signs with UTEP men’s basketball

EL PASO, Texas - High school standout Jamal Sumlin (Rhodes High School, Cleveland, Ohio) has signed a national letter of intent to attend UTEP and compete with the men’s basketball team beginning in the 2022-23 season, head coach Joe Golding announced Thursday.

A brief profile on Sumlin and a quote from Golding follow below.

Jamal Sumlin

6-3, Guard

Rhodes HS

Cleveland, Ohio

Division I All-Ohio boys basketball second-team member as selected by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association in 2021-22 after averaging 23.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists as a senior … Cleveland.com Fab 50 Area All Star first-team selection … spent his sophomore and senior seasons with Rhodes HS while playing a national schedule as a junior for YPSI Prep … helped the squad finish 16-8 as a senior … averaged 14.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 21 games as a sophomore … All-Area performer in both basketball and football … his play at cornerback helped Rhodes lock up the first playoff appearance in school history.

“Jamal is a true point guard in every sense of the word. He is a pass first point that can score and defend at a very high level. He has unbelievable qualities as far as being a leader, his toughness and having a team-first mentality. He is a WINNER!!!”

UTEP head coach Joe Golding