UTEP’s Powell named C-USA male Track Athlete of the Week for second time

DALLAS, Texas -UTEP’s Jevaughn Powell was recognized as the Conference USA Male Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

Powell, an outdoor sophomore sprinter won his third consecutive 400-meter race, clocking in a personal-best 45.29 at the Desert Heat Classic hosted by Arizona on April 30. Powell’s previous best was 46.17.

Powell’s time is ranked no. 1 in C-USA and the Mountain Region, and is also ranked no. 8 nationally.

Powell’s first weekly award came on April 12 after his performance at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

UP NEXT FOR THE MINERS

UTEP will compete at the 2022 Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on May 12-15 at UTSA.