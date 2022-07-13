UTEP tennis receives academic honors from ITA

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP tennis team has garnered ITA All-Academic Team status for the sixth straight year, it was announced by the organization Monday.

Furthermore, seven of the eight members of the squad were named ITA Scholar Athletes.

The Miners have now been recognized for their achievements in the classroom by the ITA for every year of head coach Ivan Fernandez’s tenure.

The seven scholar athletes were Thassane Abrahim, Eve Daniels, Elena Dibattista, Veronika Lebisova, Carlotta Mencaglia, Kathleen Percegona and Laura Schmitz.

