UTEP track & field great Anthony Rotich inducted into 2022 C-USA Hall of Fame

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP track and field great Anthony Rotich, a four-time national champion, was inducted into the Conference USA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 as announced by league officials on Monday.

Rotich concluded his track and field career as the most decorated runner in conference history.

His impressive resume includes a trio of NCAA Division I 3000m steeplechase national championships (2013, 2014, 2015), an indoor mile championship (2014) and 11 All-American honors.

He was also honored as a four-time C-USA Athlete of the Year and was the first C-USA student-athlete to win three-consecutive Athlete of the Year awards. Rotich racked up 19 conference titles, and won a total of 63 races in the Orange and Blue.

Rotich was a four-time C-USA cross country champion in the 8K (2012-2015) while capturing gold in six indoor events, including three in the 5000m (2013, 2014, 2015), a pair in the 3000m (2013, 2014) and one in the mile run (2014).

Rotich also racked up nine C-USA championships during his outdoor career.

From 2013 to 2015, Rotich accomplished a three-peat as the C-USA champion in the 1500m, 5000m and 3000m steeplechase.

The native of Nairobi, Kenya, is ranked no. 1 in program history in the steeplechase with a personal-best 8:21.19 at the 2013 National Championships where he captured the first of three titles.

Rotich’s personal-best 13:31.59 in the outdoor 5000m at the 2015 Stanford Invitational currently ranks third in program history.

Rotich’s PR 13:38.58 during the 2013 UW Husky Classic in the indoor 5K ranks second on the school’s list. He’s ranked fifth on the program’s indoor mile with a personal-best 3:59.94 at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Both his 8:39.44 in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2013 C-USA Championships and 8:06.46 in the indoor 3000m at the 2013 conference championships rank first in league history.

Other accolades include being a four-time (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) first team USTFCCCA All-American selection in the steeplechase.

Rotich was named the 2015 Midwest Region Athlete of the Year. Rotich was a two-time (2014, 2015) first team USTFCCCA All-American in the indoor mile and first team USTFCCCA in the indoor 5000m during the 2013 season.

During his decorated conference career, Rotich was named the Indoor C-USA Track Performer of the Meet in 2014 and 2015 while being the High-Point Scorer of the Meet in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He was named the C-USA Outdoor Track Performer of the Meet and High-Point Scorer of the Meet in 2014 and 2015.

Rotich earned the 2012 Outdoor Freshman of the Meet.

Rotich was named the Indoor Athlete of the Year in 2014 while being named the Outdoor Athlete of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

The 2015 AOTY honor was for both the indoor and outdoor seasons combined.

As Rotich excelled on the track, he leaped to great bounds in the classroom. He landed on the 2014 and 2015 All-C-USA Academic teams.

Rotich was also named to the 2013 and 2014 USTFCCCA All-Academic teams.

He earned multiple placements on the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

Rotich graduated in December 2016 from The University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in civil engineering.