Former Miner Emmanuel Korir wins 800m semi-final at World Track & Field Championships

EUGENE, Oregon - Emmanuel Korir is on pace to possibly bring home another gold medal.

Thursday, at the World Track and Field Championships in Eugene , Oregon, the former UTEP Miner won his semi-final race in the 800m run.

It was a great turnaround for Korir who on Wednesday finished with a less than impressive time of 1:49.05 during his qualifying heat.

Korir advanced to the semi-final because he finished first in his heat, but he knew he would have to be a lot faster if he wanted to punch his ticket to the final.

Korir was in the third place position coming down the final stretch, but he managed to pass the two runners in front of him, winning the race with a time of 1:45.38.

The top two finishers in each semi-final automatically qualify for Sunday's final.

Korir who is a native of Kenya, is looking to win another gold medal.

Korir won a national title during his time at UTEP, and last year he won gold in the 800m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.