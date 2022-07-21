UTEP Miner caravan comes to Cielo Vista Mall Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - The Miner Caravan returns to central El Paso on Saturday!

Meet student-athletes from the UTEP men’s basketball, football and volleyball programs at Cielo Vista Mall (8401 Gateway Blvd. West) on Saturday (July 23) from 12-3 pm.

Scheduled to attend are Otis Frazier III, Jamari Sibley, Jamal Sumlin and Malik Zachery from men’s basketball, Kelly Akharaiyi, Deion Hankins, Kobe Hylton and Justin Prince from football, and Ryley Frye, Torrance Lovesee, Vittoria Price and Ema Uskokovic from volleyball.

The Miner Caravan series is an initiative of UTEP’s 915 Campaign. One of the goals of the 915 Campaign is to sell out UTEP’s first football game of the season versus North Texas on Aug. 27.

Capacity in the Sun Bowl is 45,971, and over 36,000 tickets have already been issued for the game.

UTEP hasn’t sold out a game in the Sun Bowl since 2008.

To secure your seat at the game, visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets.

The final Caravan stop will be Camp Cohen Water Park (July 30).

For more information on UTEP Athletics’ 915 Campaign, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/915.