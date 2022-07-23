Skip to Content
UTEP
By
Published 10:53 PM

Former UTEP Miner Emmanuel Korir wins gold in 800m at Track & Field World Championships

Korir-Emmanuel_Francisco-Seco-AP
Courtesy: Associated Press

EUGENE, Oregon - Former UTEP Miner Emmanuel Korir has done it again.

Korir became a world champion after winning the 800 meter event Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Korir, who represents his home country of Kenya, had never won gold at the World Championships.

Now he can check that off of his list of accomplishments.

The former Miner placed first with a time of 1:42.05.

Korir won a national title during his time at UTEP, and last year he won gold in the 800m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP
Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content