Former UTEP Miner Emmanuel Korir wins gold in 800m at Track & Field World Championships

EUGENE, Oregon - Former UTEP Miner Emmanuel Korir has done it again.

Korir became a world champion after winning the 800 meter event Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Korir, who represents his home country of Kenya, had never won gold at the World Championships.

Now he can check that off of his list of accomplishments.

The former Miner placed first with a time of 1:42.05.

Korir won a national title during his time at UTEP, and last year he won gold in the 800m at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.