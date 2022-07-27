UTEP football kickoff event “Morning with the Miners” returning for the first time in 3 years

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP football fans can preview the highly-anticipated 2022 season and enjoy a delicious breakfast on the field in the picturesque Sun Bowl at “Morning with the Miners” on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 am.

This is the second edition of “Morning with the Miners” and the first since 2019.

UTEP Coach Dana Dimel and key Miner players will be on hand to offer an inside look at the upcoming campaign.

Miner defensive standouts Praise Amaewhule and Jadrian Taylor will emcee the event.

The breakfast menu will feature scrambled eggs, bacon, chile & cheese potatoes, red chilaquiles, cherry & apple empanadas and plain & blueberry pancakes.

"Morning with the Miners" is expected to sell out, so secure your tickets today! Tables of eight are $650 and individual tickets are $65. Each sponsored table will feature a football coach and player. To purchase tickets, call the Miner Athletic Club at (915) 747-5841 or visit www.UTEPMiners.com/morningwiththeminers. All proceeds will benefit the UTEP football program.

The Miners will kick off the 2022 season at home versus North Texas in the Conference USA opener on Aug. 27 at 7 pm.

Less than 10,000 tickets remain for the game as UTEP is seeking its first sellout in the Sun Bowl since 2008.