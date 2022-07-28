UTEP’s Deion Hankins named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

ATLANTA, Georgia - UTEP running back Deion Hankins is one of 115 players from college football’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to be named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy is College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.

Hankins, heading into the 2022 season as a redshirt sophomore, ranked tied first on the team with six rushing touchdowns last season.

The El Paso product ranked second on the squad with 458 yards rushing in 11 games played.

Besides his on-field accomplishments, Hankins has been active in the community and on campus.

He’s serves on the Fellowship of Christians Academy (FCA) at The University of Texas at El Paso, while he’s worked with current Green Bay Packers’ running and UTEP great Aaron Jones’s A&A All The Way Foundation (dedicated to making an impact in the lives of the nation’s youth).

Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

The formal announcement of the 2022 recipients is scheduled to be made on Dec. 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 24, 2023.