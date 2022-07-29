UTEP football single-game tickets on sale Monday; Sun Bowl sellout nears for season opener

EL PASO, Texas - Less than 10,000 tickets remain for the UTEP football team’s season opener against North Texas on Aug. 27 at 7 pm.

UTEP is closing in on selling out a game in the Sun Bowl for the first time since 2008.

The current stadium capacity is 45,971.

Fans have been able to purchase both UTEP football season tickets and tickets to the North Texas game for two months.

But on Monday (Aug. 1), single-game tickets to all six of UTEP’s home games will be available for the first time.

The Miners will also host I-10 rival NM State (Sept. 10, 7 pm), perennial national power Boise State (Sept. 23, 7 pm), Florida Atlantic (Oct. 22, 2 pm), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 29, 7 pm) and FIU (Nov. 19, 2 pm) this fall.

“It’s exciting for UTEP Football to be a hot ticket again,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “We feel like we have a great product and a great entertainment value. We’re looking forward to building on our success from last season with the majority of the players returning from a seven-win team.”

“We are so grateful to the 915 community and Miner Nation for getting on board with the Sun Bowl Sellout initiative,” UTEP football coach Dana Dimel said. “Our dream of playing before a packed house on Aug. 27 is becoming a reality. If you haven’t purchased your tickets to the game, time is running out! We are hard at work preparing for the 2022 season and can’t wait to take the field in less than a month.”

Season Tickets Start at Just $65

Season tickets remain the “best deal” for fans. They can get on board for all six action-packed home games – and reserve their seat in the stadium for the “Sun Bowl Sellout” game on Aug. 27 – for as little as $65 (less than $11 per game).

Fans that purchase season ticket memberships will receive numerous exclusive benefits, including a 15% discount at the UTEP Bookstore, access to a private entrance into Sun Bowl Stadium, and a special single-game ticket price.

The complete list of season membership benefits is available at www.UTEPMiners.com/seasonticketbenefits.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game ticket prices start at $15 for end zone seats.

Additional ticket packages are available, including:

Friends & Family 4-Pack. The 4-pack includes four sideline tickets, four regular sized hot dogs, four medium sized soft drinks, and a large popcorn for any of the following games: North Texas (Aug. 27), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 29) and FIU (Nov. 19). The 4-pack for the North Texas game is just $58, a $110 value.

3-Game Mini Plans. Fans can create their own “mini plan” that includes a ticket to the North Texas game on Aug. 27. They can choose from either NM State or Boise State for their second game, and either Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee or FIU for their third game. 3-game mini plans are just $36.

Group Experiences Program. Group experiences are available for families, friends and coworkers. These experiences take fans beyond the game, providing them with unforgettable moments that create lifelong memories.

Experiences include access to the Sun Bowl Stadium field, photo ops on the turf and with Paydirt Pete, video board recognition and much more. For additional information, visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets.

Ticket Partner Package. Fans can bundle season tickets in various sections (including the club level) with parking passes and save money.

Benefits include game program, video board and website recognition, and an exclusive gift from UTEP Athletics. For more information, visitwww.UTEPMiners.com/TicketPartnerPackages.

Ticket Information. Fans can purchase UTEP football tickets or any of the packages above by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, calling (915) 747-UTEP, or by visiting the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office, located at the Brumbelow Building on the UTEP c