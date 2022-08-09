UTEP football’s Awatt lands on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

TYLER, Texas - UTEP senior running back Ronald Awatt was recognized to the 10th-annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 16th-Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.

Awatt led the Miners with 844 yards on 158 carries (5.3 avg.) and tied for the team lead with six rushing scores.

Awatt added 158 yards on 11 receptions (14.4 avg.), including a long catch of 65 yards.

He rushed for a career-high 159 yards in the Miners’ 26-13 victory at Southern Miss, while also finding the end zone on 17-yard sprint.

Against Rice, Awatt rambled for 119 yards on nine attempts, while breaking away for a career-long 74-yard rush.

He added a 65-yard reception against the Owls during UTEP’s 38-28 victory.

Awatt broke the century mark for the first time in his career against Bethune-Cookman, running for 126 yards and a score.

Awatt capped his successful junior season with a score against Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl.

This is Awatt’s second announcement on a preseason ‘Watch List’ as he was honored to the Doak Walker Watch List on July 20.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.

The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to 5 finalists in December.

They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners.

The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 11, 2023.

This year's Watch List (complete list attached) includes:

63 players from nine conferences and two independents (American Athletic, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)

Players representing Universities from 32 different states and 53 schools

Wide receivers lead the nominations with 29, followed by running backs (14), quarterbacks (10), tight ends (5), offensive linemen (4), and tailback (1).

• Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State running back, a previous finalist for the award is again on the list.

The Miners kick off the 2022 season with a home opener against North Texas on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Call 915.747.UTEP for tickets.