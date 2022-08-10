UTEP to play Texas State in a home-and-home series

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP and Texas State will play a two-game, home-and-home series in 2028 and 2031 as UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter and Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell announced the series on Wednesday.

The Miners and Bobcats will face each other for the first time ever on Sept. 16, 2028 in the Sun Bowl. The Miners will then travel to San Marcos for a Sept. 27, 2031 contest.

UTEP will open the 2022 season on Aug. 27 when it hosts Conference USA foe North Texas in the 915.

