One-on-one with UTEP soccer coach Kathryn Balogun; Miners embark on new season Thursday

EL PASO, Texas - Following two exhibitions last week, UTEP soccer officially kicks off the 2022 campaign with a pair of contests this week.

The Miners open the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. when UC Davis comes to El Paso.

The two sides squared off last year in Davis, with the Aggies coming out on top 3-2 on a goal in the 81st minute by Emma Vane.

Thursday will serve as Camper Reunion Day at University Field.

UTEP then hits the road to play at Abilene Christian on Sunday at noon MT.

This will be the ninth meeting in series history between the Miners and Wildcats.

GAME COVERAGE

Live stats for the home match on Thursday will be available on the UTEP SIDEARM Stats Portal.

There will be a live stream on C-USA TV.

Abilene Christian will offer live stats on StatBroadcast with live video on the WAC Digital Network.

PRESEASON SPLIT

Last week the Miners hosted Colorado College and Sul Ross State for exhibition contests, coming away with one win and one loss.

UTEP battled against the Tigers on Wednesday, keeping the score even until a game-winning goal by Ava Risser in the 86th minute.

The Miners then scored 12 goals for the first time since 2010 in a 12-1 handling of the Lobos in which nine UTEP players found the back of the net. Freshman Mina Rodriguez impressed in her first week at the collegiate level, scoring the lone goal against Colorado College and striking twice in the win over Sul Ross State.

In total, UTEP fired off 35 shots at the Lobo keepers. Of those shots, 23 were on frame and the Miners possessed the ball in the opposing half nearly 70 percent of the time.

ABOUT UC DAVIS

The Aggies were recently picked fifth in the Big West Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, with Leslie Fregoso and Risa Yamada being named to the Big West Preseason Coaches’ Team.

The preseason rating is the highest for the program under fourth-year head coach Tracy Hamm. Fregoso was a 2021 All-Big West Conference First Team selection last season after leading the team with seven goals, eight assists and 31 shots on frame.

Yamada was also a 2021 All-Big West Conference First Team pick with six goals and four assists.

UC Davis went 10-8 overall with a 5-5 mark in league play last season.

Both keepers that saw playing time have departed, meaning a new face will be taking over in goal for the squad.

ABOUT ABILENE CHRISTIAN

ACU is coming off a 6-9-1 season that included a 4-5-1 record in the WAC.

After starting the year 1-4, the Wildcats rebounded to go 5-5-1 over the final 11 contests.

The team was picked seventh in the WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll recently and has 15 returners back from last season, highlighted by 12 that saw significant playing time. Defender Ellen Joss, midfielder Natalie Jones and forward Caylen Wright were each All-Conference selections in 2021 and return, along with goalkeeper Lily Foster, who played every minute in net last season. Foster made 77 saves with a 1.57 goals against average.

Jones is the leading returning option on the attack, having chipped in four goals with an assist in the previous campaign.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be just the third time that UC Davis and UTEP have met on the pitch.

The Miners won 3-1 in Riverside, Calif. on Sept. 12, 2004, and the Aggies came out on top 3-2 last year in Davis.

UTEP has more history with ACU, which holds a 4-2-2 edge in the all-time series, including four straight wins.

The Aggies have gone 3-1-1 in El Paso against the Miners, with the last UTEP victory coming on Aug. 23, 2015 by a 1-0 tally.

UTEP IN SEASON OPENERS

The Miners are 17-7-2 in program history in season openers.

STARTING HOT AT HOME

UTEP has been hard to beat in home openers over the years, posting a mark of 19-5-2 overall.

The Miners were unbeatable at University Field in home openers from 2005-13, going 9-0 over that stretch.

AT THE FRIENDLY CONFINES

The Miners have gone 11-7-3 at University Field under Balogun, including a 3-0-2 mark in the spring of 2021 and a 6-3-1 record during her first season.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

From the team of a year ago, UTEP returns four starters and 13 letterwinners.

Cayman Tamez, Vanessa Cabello, Emerson Kidd and Kristen Prevosto each started last season and are back, while Tessa Carlin was an All-Conference pick in the spring of 2021 and has returned after missing last season due to injury.

Carlin scored a goal in the exhibition win against Sul Ross State in a return to her dynamic ways after leading the Miners in goals during the last season she was on the pitch.

The new faces will be all over the field for UTEP this year, as 15 newcomers have entered into the program ready to make an immediate impact.

Six of the fresh faces are transfer players and nine come from the high school ranks.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

This season Conference USA teams will play a 10-game league schedule. In addition to the conference slate, UTEP is set to take part in eight non-conference tilts, including home contests with UC Davis, UIW and Nevada.

C-USA action gets underway on Sept. 15 at home against FIU in the 915 game for the Miner soccer program.

UTEP has eight games at home and 10 on the road over the course of the season.

UP NEXT

UTEP remains away from home, traveling to Southern Utah and UNLV next Thursday and Sunday as part of a five-game road swing.

