Saturday, Aug. 27 proclaimed as “UTEP 915 Day”

EL PASO, Texas - Mayor Oscar Leeser and Council of the City of El Paso have proclaimed that Saturday, Aug. 27 will be known as “UTEP 915 Day.” The announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

The UTEP football team will open its 2022 season against North Texas on Aug. 27 at 7 pm in the “915 Game” at the Sun Bowl.

The proclamation reads as follows:

Whereas, the City of El Paso recognizes that The University of Texas at El Paso Miners have entertained fans in this community for over a century; and

Whereas, this year is the 75th anniversary of the introduction of the ‘915’ area code that identifies El Paso; and

Whereas, The University of Texas at El Paso athletic department has launched a ‘915 Campaign’ to embrace and engage the El Paso community while generating interest and excitement for the Sun City’s longest running and most iconic team, the Miners; and

Whereas, The University of Texas at El Paso football team is opening its season against the University of North Texas in the Sun Bowl on this day; and

Now, Therefore, Be It proclaimed: by the Mayor and Council of the City of El Paso that August 27, 2022 shall be known as:

“UTEP 915 DAY”