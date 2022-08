EL PASO, Texas - Less than 3,000 tickets are available for Saturday’s UTEP football season opener against North Texas.

The Miners and the Mean Green will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Sun Bowl.

Stadium capacity is 45,971. UTEP hasn’t sold out a game in the Sun Bowl since 2008.

