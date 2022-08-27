UTEP falls to North Texas in season opener, 31-13

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP fans came out in full force Saturday for UTEP's season opener against Conference USA rival, North Texas.

It was the first ever sellout for a UTEP football game at the Sun Bowl since 2008.

However, fans in attendance didn't get the result they were hoping for as the Miners came out on the losing end to the Mean Green by a final of 31-13.

UTEP will start their season 0-1.

Things looked promising in the first quarter of the game when UTEP would find the end zone first after a 37 yard touchdown strike from UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison to wide receiver Tyrin Smith.

That would be UTEP's only touchdown in the game.

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune had a great game throwing for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hardison put up some quality numbers as well throwing for 293 yards, and just the lone touchdown.

Smith would finish the day with 127 yards receiving.

Miners will have to regroup quickly as they'll next head to Norman, Oklahoma for a game against the Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday.