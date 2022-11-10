More than 10,000 tickets issued for UTEP men’s basketball game versus NMSU Saturday 

EL PASO, Texas - Over 10,000 tickets have been issued for the UTEP men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 home opener versus NM State on Saturday.

Less than 2,000 tickets are available for the Miners’ ‘915 Game’ and the Battle of I-10. Tipoff is at 7 pm.

Capacity in the Don Haskins Center is 11,892.

UTEP is trying to sell out a game in the “Bear’s Den” for the first time since February of 2016.

Great seats are still available!

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

The Miners are facing the Aggies in their home opener for the first time in 24 years.

Direct link for UTEP Basketball single-game tickets:

https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/buy?filterType=29



UTEP is coming off a 20-win season and postseason appearance in its first campaign (2021-22) under coach Joe Golding. It marked the Miners’ first 20-win campaign and postseason showing since 2015.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club.

Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!