Skip to Content
UTEP
By
Published 5:25 PM

More than 10,000 tickets issued for UTEP men’s basketball game versus NMSU Saturday 

UTEP DON HASKINS PIC 1
Courtesy: UTEP Athletics

EL PASO, Texas - Over 10,000 tickets have been issued for the UTEP men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 home opener versus NM State on Saturday. 

Less than 2,000 tickets are available for the Miners’ ‘915 Game’ and the Battle of I-10. Tipoff is at 7 pm. 

Capacity in the Don Haskins Center is 11,892. 

UTEP is trying to sell out a game in the “Bear’s Den” for the first time since February of 2016. 

Great seats are still available!

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP. 

The Miners are facing the Aggies in their home opener for the first time in 24 years.

Direct link for UTEP Basketball single-game tickets:   

https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/buy?filterType=29
 
UTEP is coming off a 20-win season and postseason appearance in its first campaign (2021-22) under coach Joe Golding.  It marked the Miners’ first 20-win campaign and postseason showing since 2015.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club.

Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

UTEP Athletics

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content