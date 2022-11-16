UTEP football “Fan Appreciation Day” set for Saturday versus FIU; exclusive prizes to be given during game

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP football team will square off against FIU on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sun Bowl. It is the Miners’ final home game of the season, and everyone in attendance will be eligible to win exclusive prizes on “Fan Appreciation Day.”

A lucky winner will be drawn during each quarter and halftime.

The prizes that will be given away are:

An official team ‘Texas Western’ football jersey

An official team football helmet

A framed commemorative photo from the Miners’ ‘Sun Bowl Sellout’ game on Aug. 27

A ‘gear package’ with official UTEP Athletics apparel

Four courtside seats to a predetermined UTEP men’s basketball home game

“The fans have played such a huge role in our success at home this season, including beating Boise State and our I-10 rival NM State,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. “We look forward to having another great game in the Sun Bowl and saying ‘thank you’ to everyone for supporting us this season!”

In addition, UTEP’s 2022 senior class will be honored, including RB Ronald Awatt, K Gavin Baechle, S Dennis Barnes, WR Reynaldo Flores, S Ty’Reke James, DT Kelton Moss, DE Jadrian Taylor and LB Cal Wallerstedt, all of whom have started the majority of the games this season.

“We have some quality players and people in this senior class,” Dimel said. “They all played a big role in getting UTEP Football back to a bowl game last season. I know they’re excited about playing one more time in the Sun Bowl, and we are looking forward to sending them off on a high note.”

The game is sponsored by Speaking Rock. Fans can win up to $1,000 every time the Miners score with the Speaking Rock Cash Giveaway.

The free Speaking Rock Pregame Party Zone opens at 11 am and will feature a performance by a Garth Brooks tribute band.

Family 4-Packs are available for the game! For just $48, fans can receive four sideline tickets, four regular sized hot dogs, four medium sized soft drinks and a large popcorn.

To lock in your Family 4-Pack or to purchase tickets to the game, please visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.