Halftime Update: UTEP with slight edge over UTSA, 24-14

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are in a must-win situation in the Alamo City, and so far things are looking good for UTEP.

At the half UTEP has a 10 point lead over the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners, 24-14.

The Miners need to win this game in order to become bowl eligible.

Just last week UTSA clinched the Conference USA regular season championship, and is undefeated in conference play, 7-0.

However, the Miners came out swinging in the first quarter of the game.

UTEP would first find the end zone following a 15 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Calvin Brownholtz to James Tupou.

UTEP had the early 7-0 lead.

The second touchdown for the Miners in the first quarter would come through the air once again following a 45-yard touchdown strike from Brownholtz to wide receiver, Tyrin Smith.

UTEP would take a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Miners would extend their lead 17-0 after a 44-yard field goal from kicker Gavin Baechle.

The Miners would find the end zone for the third time in the game after a 23-yard touchdown run from Brownholtz.

UTEP would extend their lead to 24-0.

The UTSA Roadrunners would finally put some points on the board after a 65-year touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Harris to wide receiver, Joshua Cephus.

The Miners still had a comfortable 24-7 lead, but the momentum started to swing in favor of UTSA.

Brownholtz would throw an interception that was then returned for a touchdown.

UTSA would cut UTEP's lead to just ten points, 24-14.

Baechle would miss a 52-yard field goal attempt to end the half.