Late field goal propels UTSA over UTEP, 34-31; Miners fall one game short of bowl eligibility

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The UTEP Miners were in a must-win situation in the Alamo City.

A win against the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners would mean the Miners would be eligible for a bowl game for the second straight season.

In the end the Miners would fall short in their effort after a late field goal by UTSA propelled the Roadrunners to victory, 34-31.

UTEP had the lead the majority of the game until the late field goal in the 4th quarter gave UTSA the lead for the first time and left UTEP with just 4 seconds on the clock.

This was always going to be a tough challenge for the Miners taking on first place UTSA.

Just last week UTSA clinched the Conference USA regular season championship, and was undefeated in conference play entering the game, 7-0.

However, the Miners came out swinging in the first quarter of the game.

UTEP would first find the end zone following a 15 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Calvin Brownholtz to James Tupou.

UTEP had the early 7-0 lead.

The second touchdown for the Miners in the first quarter would come through the air once again following a 45-yard touchdown strike from Brownholtz to wide receiver, Tyrin Smith.

UTEP would take a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Miners would extend their lead 17-0 after a 44-yard field goal from kicker Gavin Baechle.

The Miners would find the end zone for the third time in the game after a 23-yard touchdown run from Brownholtz.

UTEP would extend their lead to 24-0.

The UTSA Roadrunners would finally put some points on the board after a 65-year touchdown pass from quarterback Frank Harris to wide receiver, Joshua Cephus.

The Miners still had a comfortable 24-7 lead, but the momentum started to swing in favor of UTSA.

Brownholtz would throw an interception that was then returned for a touchdown.

UTSA would cut UTEP's lead to just ten points, 24-14.

Baechle would miss a 52-yard field goal attempt to end the half.

In the third quarter, the Miners would pick up where they left off.

UTEP would score a touchdown on their first possession of the second half following a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Reynaldo Flores.

UTEP was up 31-14, but the Roadrunners offense would get it going.

Harris would throw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin to pull the Roadrunners within 10 points yet again, 31-21.

On their next drive, UTSA kicker Jared Sackett would hit a 51-yard field goal to cut UTEP's lead to just 7 points, 31-24.

The Roadrunners would tie up the game just before the end of the third quarter after Harris would connect with Tykee Ogle-Kellogg on a 70-yard touchdown pass.

The teams would enter the 4th quarter tied at 31.

Both teams were unable to put up any points in the 4th quarter until UTSA would drive down the field on their final possession of the game and set up for 28-yard field goal try.

Sackett would connect on the field goal attempt to give the Roadrunners their first lead of the game, 34-31.

UTEP would have just 4 seconds left on the clock, and that wouldn't be enough for the Miners to respond.

UTEP ends their season with an overall record of 5-7, 3-5 in C-USA play.