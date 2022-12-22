UTEP falls to Kent St. in Sun Bowl Invitational Championship, 47-46

EL PASO, Texas - For the second straight year, the UTEP Miners fell short of a Sun Bowl Invitational tournament victory.

In the championship game of the WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, the Miners fell to Kent State by a final score of 47-46.

A Kevin Kalu put-back gave the Miners a one-point lead with 53 seconds remaining in the game.

A foul on UTEP led to two free throws for the Golden Flashes with 18 seconds to go.

Tournament MVP Sincere Carry sank both shots of the one-and-one attempts to put the visitors up one.

UTEP had a chance to win it in the closing seconds, but a shot in traffic by UTEP's Shamar Givance was blocked.

Carry's 15 points helped Kent State secure the victory for the Golden Flashes.

Carry also contributed six rebounds for the Golden Flashes who improved to 10-3 on the season.

The Miners were led in scoring by Tae Hardy, who finished with 11 points.

UTEP also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Shamar Givance.

Otis Frazier III also had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

UTEP's overall record now stands at 8-4, 1-0 in C-USA play.

The Miners will have a week off before they resume Conference USA play at UAB on Thursday, December 29.