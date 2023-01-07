UTEP falls to Louisiana Tech, 60-58; Miners’ losing streak extends to four games

RUSTON, Louisiana - The UTEP Miners are still in search of answers after losing their 4th game in a row.

Saturday afternoon in Ruston, Louisiana, the Miners came out on the losing end in their game against Louisiana Tech, 60-58.

With 8 seconds left in the game, UTEP was down two points and had a chance to either tie the game or take the lead.

However UTEP's Tae Hardy was unable to connect on a 3-point shot attempt as time was winding down.

UTEP struggled in the first half of the game turning the ball over 14 times.

The Miners would trail the Bulldogs, 37-27 at halftime.

UTEP would show vast improvement in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs, 31-23; but once again the struggles at the free throw line would come into play for the Miners.

UTEP shot just 55% from the charity strip, 11-20.

UTEP's Otis Fraizer III was the team's leading scorer with 13 points.

UTEP's conference record now falls to 1-3, 8-7 overall.

The Miners have now lost three straight games in conference play, and they have yet to win a game on the road this season, 0-5

The Miners will be back in action Wednesday when they host C-USA rival UT-San Antonio.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Don Haskins Center.