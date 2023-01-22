UTEP get big 79-78 OT win at FAU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jazion Jackson led the Miners (13-5, 6-3 C-USA) to 79-78 overtime thriller win at FAU (11-7, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon.

Jackson scored a career-high 26 points, with each point being being crucial in the end as the game went down to the wire in OT.

Trailing 75-73 in the extra period, it was Jackson who dialed up a 3-pointer with 1:08 on the clock to put the visitors up for good, as free throws down the stretch by Adhel Tac and Elina Arike would ice the game.

FAU provided a major scare though on what would prove to be the final offensive possession of the game for the Owls, with Joiya Maddox drawing a foul on a 3-point shot with her team down 79-76. She would not convert on the opportunity however, missing the first free throw before making the final two. UTEP was able to dribble it out following the inbounds play, ending the FAU chances.

“I thought our team showed just tremendous courage on the road,” UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “The odds were stacked against us the whole day, but we just continued to battle when the odds were against us, and they showed just how relentless they are. FAU has got a great ball club. For us to be able to come in here on a Saturday afternoon and beat them is really good for our program.”

Neither team held a double-digit lead in the game, a contest that featured 10 ties.

UTEP is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Don Haskins Center to host North Texas on 915 Day.