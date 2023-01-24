C-USA names UTEP’s Mohamud male Track Athlete of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Yusuf Mohamud was named the Conference USA Male Track Athlete of the Week as announced by league officials on Tuesday, presented by Blenders Eyewear.

Mohamud took second in the 800-meter race, clocking in a personal-best 1:51.16 (altitude conversion – 1:50.54) at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., on Jan. 21.

The middle-distance runner made a big leap from his previous time of 1:57.99 at the Don Kirby Open & Elite last February. His time ranks no. 1 in Conference USA.

The senior has gotten off to a fast start in 2023, as he placed first in the mile run at the Texas Tech Corky Classic on Jan. 14 to commence the indoor season.

Mohamud is the first UTEP middle-distance runner to earn the male track athlete of the week since Michael Saruni did so on Feb. 13, 2018.

UP NEXT

The Miners will return to action in Albuquerque at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Feb. 3-4. Following that meet, UTEP will make a third trip up the road to Albuquerque to compete at the Don Kirby Invitational on Feb. 11-12 before the C-USA Championships on Feb. 18-19.

2023 UTEP INDOOR TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Jan. 13-14 Texas Tech Corky Classic Lubbock, Texas

Jan. 21 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational Albuquerque, N.M.

Feb. 3-4 New Mexico Collegiate Classic Albuquerque, N.M.

Feb. 11-12 Don Kirby Invitational Albuquerque, N.M.

Feb. 18-19 C-USA ITF Championships Birmingham, Ala.

March 10 NCAA ITF Championships Albuquerque, N.M.