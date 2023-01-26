One-on-one with UTEP’s Kevin Baker; Miners prepare for 3-game homestand

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are peaking at just the right time.

The women's basketball team is currently tied for second place in the Conference USA standings.

UTEP is currently 6-3 in conference play.

Miners are coming off an overtime victory on the road against Florida Atlantic University.

UTEP is tied with Western Kentucky for second place in the conference with Middle Tennessee leading the pack in first place.

Middle Tennessee is currently ranked #23 in the country.

UTEP will get to enjoy the comforts of home for their next three games.

Miners will host North Texas Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

UTEP's next two games after North Texas are also important in terms of the conference standings.

Miners will host first place Middle Tennessee Thursday, February 2 at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.

Then on Saturday, February 4 Western Kentucky comes to the Don Haskins for their first meeting with the Miners this season.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP women's head coach Kevin Baker in a one-on-one interview.

Baker previewed the upcoming matchup against North Texas, and the opportunity his team has in front of them with Middle Tennessee coming to town five days later.