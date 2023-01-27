UTEP to play at C-USA second-place North Texas Saturday

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP men’s basketball team (11-9, 4-5 C-USA) will open a three-game roadswing by playing at second-place North Texas (17-5, 8-3 C-USA) at 4 p.m. MT/5 p.m. CT Saturday.

Mattress Firm is the Presenting Sponsor of UTEP Men’s Basketball.

It’s the first of two match-ups on the year between the Texas foes, with the Mean Green making the visit to El Paso on Feb. 18.

The Miners are 3-2 in their past five contests, but they were edged out by No. 24 Florida Atlantic at home, 67-59, on Jan. 21 last time out. UNT is on a two-game winning streak, most recently dispatching UTSA, 63-59 on Jan. 26.

The Mean Green sport a 7-2 record at home (3-2 C-USA) while the Orange and Blue are 1-6 on the road (1-3 C-USA).

The Miners did win their most-recent road game, however, overcoming a 13-point deficit to hand Charlotte its first home loss of the season, 60-58, on Jan. 16.

UTEP is also well rested, having been idle for a week.

Jon Teicher (42nd year) and Steve Yellen (20th year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso.

It will also stream nationally on ESPN+, with Kyle Youmans (PxP) and Hank Dickenson on the call.

FACING THE TOP TIER OF THE LEAGUE

After challenging league-leading and No. 24 Florida Atlantic (L, 67-58, Jan. 21), UTEP now squares off at second-place North Texas.

Following the contest with the Mean Green, the Miners travel to face currently fourth-place Middle Tennessee on Feb. 2.

Through all games played on Jan. 26, those squads are a combined 50-14 (24-7 in C-USA).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

UTEP is in the midst of having five of seven games on the road, including the next three tilts.

It marks the second straight season that the Orange and Blue will have three consecutive league road games.

Last year the Miners had three conference contests in the span of five days, something they hadn’t done since the 1983-84 campaign.

UTEP wraps up the stretch with games at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 2) and at WKU (Feb. 4).

The Miners are 1-6 on the road but did win at Charlotte, 60-58, on Jan. 16.

Plus, their three most-recent road setbacks before the breakthrough against the 49ers were by a combined nine points.

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 11-8

UTEP leads the series 11-8, including a 7-6 cushion since the Mean Green joined Conference USA.

The two programs met six times from 1951-52 through 1974-75 before not locking up again until North Texas became a member of C-USA.

Last year, the Miners knocked off the Mean Green, 70-68, on March 5 to halt their 15-game winning streak. It also stopped a five-game skid for UTEP against UNT.

The Miners are aiming for their first triumph in Denton since a 68-66 outcome on March 3, 2018.

GET TO KNOW NORTH TEXAS

North Texas rolled to a record of 9-2 in nonconference play.

It has kept things going since the start of league action, forging a mark of 9-3 to sit alone in second place behind No. 21 Florida Atlantic.

The Mean Green have won two straight and three of the past four, including toppling UTSA, 63-59, at home on Jan. 26.

UNT puts up only 62.2 points per game (11th C-USA/339th NCAA) but makes up for that with its stifling defense.

The Mean Green lead C-USA in scoring defense (55.3-third NCAA), field-goal percentage defense (40.0-32nd NCAA) and 3-point percentage defense (30.7-55th NCAA). It has yielded 70+ points just once on the year (L, 60-72, vs. Rice, Jan. 19), The Mean Green also control the boards (+4.9-third C-USA/49th NCAA), with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game (second C-USA/53rd NCAA).

They also take good care of the ball (11.9 turnovers per contest-third C-USA/93rd NCAA).

Three different players are in double figures for scoring, in the form of Tylor Perry (17.5 ppg-fifth C-USA/85th NCAA), Kai Huntsberry (11.4 ppg-20th C-USA) and Abou Ousmane (11.2 ppg-22nd C-USA).

No other player on the roster contributes more than 6.0 ppg.

Ousmane also tops the team in rebounding (6.4 rpg-seventh C-USA) and blocks per game (1.3 bpg-fifth C-USA) while Perry does so for steals (1.3 spg-17th C-USA).

Perry loves the 3-point shot, with more than half of his attempts coming from distance.

He is 66-141 for a sizzling 45.7 percent (first C-USA/eighth NCAA) on 3-point tries.

He also does a good job of getting to the line (83-99) and making his tosses (83.8 percent-fifth C-USA).

Notable North Texas alumni include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (professional wrestler), Jeff Coffin (Jazz saxophones member of Dave Matthews band) and “Mean” Joe Green (NFL Hall of Famer).