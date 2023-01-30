UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart dead at 59

EL PASO, Texas - Another UTEP great has died.

News came down early Monday of the death of former UTEP basketball star Kent Lockhart.

Lockhart was 59 years old.

A force to be reckoned with on the hardwood, Lockhart played for the Miners from 1981 to 1985 under legendary head coach Don Haskins.

It was former UTEP head coach Tim Floyd, who was an assistant at the time, who recruited Lockhart to UTEP.

Lockhart was part of a UTEP team that dominated the WAC in the mid 80s, and appeared in NCAA tournaments.

He finished his career at UTEP as one of the all time leaders in minutes played (currently 14th) and also in assists (10th).

Lockhart had 972 career points, 349 rebounds and 279 assists as a Miner.

Following his college career, Lockhart would play professional basketball in Australia as part of the NBL (National Basketball League).

Lockhart averaged 24.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game with the Eastside Spectres.

He would later become a basketball coach in Australia.

UTEP tried multiple times to bring him back to UTEP for an honor ceremony, but Lockhart was never able to make it back to El Paso.





