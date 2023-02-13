Interview with UTEP’s Ben Wallis & Daniel Foo; Miners’ beach volleyball program set to begin inaugural season

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Beach Volleyball Head Coach Ben Wallis has announced the Miners' tournament schedule for the upcoming inaugural season, featuring 21 road matches set to begin at the end of February.

"I'm fired up to get rolling in a few weeks with our inaugural Beach season" Wallis said. "Our beach only players have been really working and learning since August on how to move this program in the right direction. Our Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. in the Fall was a great experience and now that we've added our crossover players from the indoor side full time, we're itching to get going to see how good we can be. Measuring ourselves this first season against good competition was high on the priority list for Daniel (Foo) and I, and we're looking forward to seeing how far away we are from competing in or winning Conference USA."

The Miners' beach volleyball roster is composed of 14 student-athletes, including eight players who are part of the indoor team including newcomer Deanna Almaguer . UTEP's roster also features beach-only recruits Aaliyah Austin , Savannah Morenco, Krista Paegle , and Paulina Acuna , plus recent Sul Ross and Boise State transfers, Mia Bella Ruiz and Katie Martin .

The Miners will have some quality opponents on the schedule in 2023.

Three of UTEP's opponents participated in the national tournament, with two finishing in the Elite 8.