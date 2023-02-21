UTEP’s Givance garners Academic All-District accolades

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP senior Shamar Givance has been named to the 2022-23 College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District men’s basketball team, it was announced by the organization Tuesday.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or key reserve with at least a 3.50 GPA.

Givance’s honor made UTEP one of four schools on the men’s side to place at least one student-athlete on the squad.

The graduate senior boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in leadership studies.

He has also excelled on the court, leading the team in assists per game (4.0-fifth C-USA) and playing time (32.7-ninth C-USA) while rating second in scoring (10.3 ppg) and steals per game (1.9-fifth C-USA/48th NCAA) and third in free-throw percentage (min. 10 FTA, 71.7 percent).

He has surpassed double figures in scoring in 12 of the past 17 outings.

He has three double-doubles-all on assists and points-, doing so at UAB (17 points, 10 assists, Dec. 29), at Rice (16 points, 10 assists, Jan. 14) and against FIU (15 points, 10 assists, Jan. 19).

That’s the most double-doubles of that variety in six years since Dominic Artis had four during the 2016-17 season.