UTEP found three home runs in their 10-6 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A five-hit, six-RBI, and three-homer performance from the Miners wasn't enough as UTEP dropped its final game in the UTEP Invitational to No. 4 Oklahoma State, 10-6, at Helen of Troy Field Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, UTEP fell to 7-7, and OSU improved to 13-1.

Rylan Dooner , Savannah Favre , and Ajia Richard were named to the All-Tournament Team.

A leadoff double from Rachel Becker started the contest and advanced to third on a fielder's choice. She then scored off Kiley Naomi's RBI-double to put OSU on the board. Cheyenne Factor then followed with an RBI single to double the score.

It was double trouble in the second inning as OSU hit three straight doubles, with Megan Bloodworth and Beck each tabbing an RBI. Rylan Dooner cut the deficit to 4-3 as she smacked a three-run home run to left center, plating Ajia Richard and Ashlynn Allen , who singled and walked, respectively. Dooner's home run was the second one that OSU's Kelly Maxwell had given up this season and was Maxwell's first earned run that she allowed since Feb. 18 versus Louisiana.

The Pokes immediately responded with five runs of their own in the third, highlighted by a three-run shot from Tallen Edwards that extended OSU's advantage to 9-3. Another homerun from UTEP trimmed the lead to four courtesy of a 2-RBI longshot by Richard to score Peyton Angulo , who opened the inning with a five-pitch walk.

OSU re-established a five-run advantage for the Cowgirls with a solo shot to right by Micaela Wark.

Following two shutout innings from Mackenzee Collins and the UTEP defense, the Miners capped the scoring with a third homerun in the sixth by Caitlyn Brockway .

After the Pokes tacked on five runs in the third frame, Collins came in relief for Aalijah Alarcon (3-3), and the Miners defense made the final play with a groundout to Richard. From then on, Collins stood her ground, allowed the last run to OSU and struck out two of the 21 batters she faced.

UTEP will be back in action in Albuquerque, N.M., for a midweek doubleheader against New Mexico on Wednesday (March 1) at 3 and 5 p.m. MT