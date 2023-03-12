For the third time in program history UTEP Women’s Basketball will play in the WNIT

EL PASO, Texas -- For the first time since 2016, UTEP women's basketball secured a postseason tournament appearance by receiving an invite to the WNIT on Sunday.



The Miners will learn the opponent and location of their first game on Monday when the full bracket is released. ABC-7 has learned that UTEP has put in a bid to host the first round.



UTEP is 20-11 this season with an 11-3 mark at home. The 2022-23 Miners are the seventh team in program history to reach the 20-win threshold.



This marks the third trip to the WNIT in program history for the Miners, who previously earned a spot in the field in 2014 and 2016.



In 2014, UTEP played all six games in El Paso, finishing as the runner-up after an incredible run to the championship game against Rutgers.



The 2016 team reached the quarterfinals after winning three games to start the tournament.



Overall, the Miners are 8-2 in the WNIT and 9-4 across all postseason play.



"I am so happy for our players," UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. "They have worked so hard and played so well this season. They have earned the right to play in this tournament. This is a great team, and no matter what happens, they have earned a special place in the history of UTEP women's basketball. This team's accomplishments will hang in the Don Haskins Center forever."



The WNIT is celebrating 25 years of showcasing the best of college basketball with fan excitement and level of play. The postseason version of the event is the second-longest active postseason event for women's college basketball behind the NCAA Tournament and features a 64-team field with 32 automatic berths and 32 at-large spots.



Automatic berths go to regular-season champions that do not make the NCAA Tournament or the highest-finishing teams in each conference that do not make the NCAA Tournament.



All games throughout the tournament will be hosted by participating schools with first-round games from March 15-17, followed by round two (March 18-21), round three (March 22-24), quarterfinals (March 25-27), semifinals (March 28-29) and the championship on Saturday, April 1 at 3:30 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.