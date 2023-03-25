In the battle of the picks, Charlotte beats UTEP 9-8

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -- UTEP softball (10-18, 2-6 Conference USA) dropped game two of the series vs. Charlotte (18-12, 6-2 C-USA).

The 49ers clawed their way back into the game for the 9-8 walk-off victory after trailing 7-0 in the second inning Saturday afternoon at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.

UTEP broke the game wide open with a seven-run second inning highlighted by a grand slam by Caitlyn Brockway, her second of the season.

The Niners responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning.

Peyton Angulo extended UTEP’s lead 8-3 with a single down the right field line, scoring Favre from second. Charlotte recorded a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to close in on the Miners, 8-4.

Charlotte knotted the game at 8-all in the bottom of the fifth as the Niners posted four runs on two hits.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Charlotte struck back with a single in the bottom of the seventh, and an RBI double to right center scored the winning run for the 9-8 walk off victory.

Game three of the three-game series is set for Sunday, March 26 at 10 a.m. MT. The contest will be streamed on ESPN+, with live stats also available.