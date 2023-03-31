UTEP’s McFarlane named C-USA female track Athlete of the Week

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP’s Denae McFarlane, after her stellar performance this past weekend, was named the Conference USA Female Track Athlete of the Week as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

All weekly C-USA awards are presented by Blenders Eyewear.

McFarlane excelled in a trio of events at the Willie Williams Invitational hosted by Arizona in Roy P. Drachman Stadium on March 24 and 25.

The native of Jamaica opened the outdoor season by clocking in a personal-best 23.91 in the women’s 200-meter dash.

Her time ranks tied third in C-USA with teammate Oghenekaro Brume. McFarlane’s previous best was a 24.02.

McFarlane was part of the no. 4-ranked women’s 4x100-meter relay team made a big splash in its season debut.

She and her teammates Zani Meaders, Niesha Burgher, and Brume clocked in a 44.31 for a first-place showing.

Their time ranks no. 1 in Conference USA and no. 4 nationally early in the season, while it also rates no. 2 on the program’s top-10 list.

McFarlane placed second in the women’s 100m, clocking in a personal-best 11.48.

Her time ranks no. 1 in C-USA and 24th nationally, while it surpasses her previous best of 11.52.

This is McFarlane’s first athlete of the week honor, while it’s the first for a UTEP female track athlete since Maribel Caicedo was named track athlete of the week on April 21, 2021.

McFarlane and the Miners will compete in their second outdoor meet on Thursday, April 6 at the New Mexico Spring Invitational hosted by UNM.