UTEP’s Brockway tabbed second team Academic All-America 

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

AUSTIN, Texas - UTEP catcher Caitlyn Brockway was voted to the 2023 CSC Softball Academic All-America Second Team, announced by the organization Tuesday.

The Houston native holds a perfect 4.00 GPA in rehabilitation science, netting her Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Commissioner’s Academic Medal honors.

In her first season with the Miners, the HCU transfer collected 21 RBI in conference play, ranking third in the league. Brockway tied for the team lead with nine home runs and finished second on the team in slugging (.574) and RBI (33).

She is the league’s first Academic All-American since 2020 and the first UTEP softball student-athlete to earn the nod since Stacie Townsend in 2010.