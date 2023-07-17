Skip to Content
UTEP men’s basketball announces 2023-24 CUSA schedule

EL PASO, Texas - The 2023-24 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP men’s basketball team was announced by head coach Joe Golding on Monday.

It will have a new look to the El Paso faithful, with Jax State, Liberty, NM State and Sam Houston State entering their first years in the league alongside returning members FIU, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP and WKU to comprise the nine-team conference.

The Orange and Blue will square off with every opponent twice for a 16-game league schedule, the fewest scheduled CUSA contests since the 2013-14 campaign. 

The Miners will face longtime I-10 rival NM State in Las Cruces in their league opener on Jan. 6.

It will mark the first time UTEP will battle the Aggies in a conference contest since the 1961-62 season when the teams were members of the Border Conference.

Other league road games include at FIU (Jan. 13), at LA Tech (Jan. 25), at Sam Houston (Jan. 27), at WKU (Feb. 15), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 17), at Jax State (Feb. 29) and at Liberty (March 2).

After consecutive road tilts to initiate league play, UTEP will play host to Middle Tennessee on Jan. 18.

The remaining CUSA games within the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center include WKU (Jan. 20), Jax State (Feb. 1), Liberty (Feb. 3), NM State (Feb. 10), LA Tech (Feb. 22), Sam Houston (Feb. 24) and FIU (March 7).

Season tickets are now on sale and may be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets, or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus), Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2023-24 UTEP Men’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Date    Day      Opponent                   Location

Jan. 6   Saturday          at NM State                 Las Cruces, N.M.

Jan. 13 Saturday          at FIU               Miami, Fla.

Jan. 18 Thursday         Middle Tennessee      Don Haskins Center

Jan. 20 Saturday         WKU                Don Haskins Center

Jan. 25 Thursday         at LA Tech                    Ruston, La.

Jan. 27 Saturday          at Sam Houston                      Huntsville, Texas

Feb. 1  Thursday         Jax State                      Don Haskins Center

Feb. 3  Saturday         Liberty             Don Haskins Center

Feb. 10 Saturday         NM State                     Don Haskins Center

Feb. 15 Thursday         at WKU                        Bowling Green, Ky.

Feb. 17 Saturday          at Middle Tennessee   Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Feb. 22 Thursday         LA Tech                        Don Haskins Center

Feb. 24 Saturday         Sam Houston              Don Haskins Center

Feb. 29 Thursday         at Jax State                  Jacksonville, Ala.

March 2           Saturday          at Liberty                     Lynchburg, Va.

March 7           Thursday         FIU                   Don Haskins Center

