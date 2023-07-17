UTEP men’s basketball announces 2023-24 CUSA schedule

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - The 2023-24 Conference USA schedule for the UTEP men’s basketball team was announced by head coach Joe Golding on Monday.

It will have a new look to the El Paso faithful, with Jax State, Liberty, NM State and Sam Houston State entering their first years in the league alongside returning members FIU, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP and WKU to comprise the nine-team conference.

The Orange and Blue will square off with every opponent twice for a 16-game league schedule, the fewest scheduled CUSA contests since the 2013-14 campaign.

The Miners will face longtime I-10 rival NM State in Las Cruces in their league opener on Jan. 6.

It will mark the first time UTEP will battle the Aggies in a conference contest since the 1961-62 season when the teams were members of the Border Conference.

Other league road games include at FIU (Jan. 13), at LA Tech (Jan. 25), at Sam Houston (Jan. 27), at WKU (Feb. 15), at Middle Tennessee (Feb. 17), at Jax State (Feb. 29) and at Liberty (March 2).

After consecutive road tilts to initiate league play, UTEP will play host to Middle Tennessee on Jan. 18.

The remaining CUSA games within the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center include WKU (Jan. 20), Jax State (Feb. 1), Liberty (Feb. 3), NM State (Feb. 10), LA Tech (Feb. 22), Sam Houston (Feb. 24) and FIU (March 7).

2023-24 UTEP Men’s Basketball Conference USA Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location

Jan. 6 Saturday at NM State Las Cruces, N.M.

Jan. 13 Saturday at FIU Miami, Fla.

Jan. 18 Thursday Middle Tennessee Don Haskins Center

Jan. 20 Saturday WKU Don Haskins Center

Jan. 25 Thursday at LA Tech Ruston, La.

Jan. 27 Saturday at Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas

Feb. 1 Thursday Jax State Don Haskins Center

Feb. 3 Saturday Liberty Don Haskins Center

Feb. 10 Saturday NM State Don Haskins Center

Feb. 15 Thursday at WKU Bowling Green, Ky.

Feb. 17 Saturday at Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Feb. 22 Thursday LA Tech Don Haskins Center

Feb. 24 Saturday Sam Houston Don Haskins Center

Feb. 29 Thursday at Jax State Jacksonville, Ala.

March 2 Saturday at Liberty Lynchburg, Va.

March 7 Thursday FIU Don Haskins Center