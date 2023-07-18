Skip to Content
UTEP women’s basketball  releases CUSA schedule  

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Head Coach Keitha Adams announced the 2023-24 Conference USA women’s basketball schedule on Tuesday. 

The Miners will play a 16-game conference schedule that sees them face off against each opponent twice. 

CUSA is one of many conferences that will have a different feel to it this season, with four new members (Jax State, Liberty, NM State, and Sam Houston) joining the five returning programs (FIU, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and WKU). 

The Orange and Blue will kick off conference play with a two-game homestand. Up first is longtime rival NM State (Jan. 6) at home, followed by FIU (Jan. 13).

Other league home games include match ups against LA Tech (Jan.25), Sam Houston (Jan. 27), WKU (Feb. 15), Middle Tennessee (Feb. 17), Jax State (Feb. 29), and Liberty (March 2).  

UTEP’s away campaign starts at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 18), with WKU following immediately after (Jan. 20).

The remainder of the road contests are at Jax State (Feb. 1), at Liberty (Feb. 3), at NM State (Feb. 10), at LA Tech (Feb. 22), at Sam Houston (Feb. 24), and finally at FIU (March 7).
 
2023-24 UTEP Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule 

Date Day Opponent Location 
Jan. 6 Saturday NM State Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 13 Saturday FIU Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 18 Thursday Middle Tennessee Murfreesboro, Tenn. 
Jan. 20 Saturday WKU Bowling Green, Ky. 
Jan. 25 Thursday LA Tech Don Haskins Center 
Jan. 27 Saturday Sam Houston Don Haskins Center 
Feb. 1 Thursday Jax State Jacksonville, Ala. 
Feb. 3 Saturday Liberty Lynchburg, Va. 
Feb. 10 Saturday NM State Las Cruces, N.M. 
Feb. 15 Thursday WKU Don Haskins Center 
Feb. 17 Saturday Middle Tennessee Don Haskins Center 
Feb. 22 Thursday LA Tech Ruston, La. 
Feb. 24 Saturday Sam Houston Huntsville, Texas 
Feb. 29 Thursday Jax State Don Haskins Center 
March 2 Saturday Liberty Don Haskins Center 
March 7 Thursday FIU Miami, Fla. 
