UTEP takes part in Conference USA Media Day

ARLINGTON, Texas - The UTEP Miners will soon kickoff their 2023 football season, but first it was an opportunity to speak with the media.

Conference USA Media Day was held Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

All nine members of Conference USA were represented.

This year the conference welcomed four new members, that included UTEP's I-10 rival New Mexico State.

UTEP has been a member of Conference USA since 2005.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel was joined by running back Deion Hankins and linebacker Tyrice Knight.

They spoke about the expectations of the season, and what the team has to look forward to as the season approaches.

Dimel is about to embark on his 6th season at UTEP.

He says this is his most talented group of players he's had on his roster since he's been the head coach at UTEP.

UTEP will kickoff their season with a Conference USA matchup on the road against Jacksonville State August 26.