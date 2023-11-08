UTEP men’s basketball signs 3-star standout KJ Thomas

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - Sharpshooter and three-star prospect KJ Thomas (Canyon Randall HS) has signed a letter of intent to compete with the UTEP men’s basketball team beginning with the 2024-25 season, head coach Joe Golding announced Wednesday.

A brief profile on Thomas and a quote from Golding follows below.

KJ Thomas

Guard

6-1, 165

Canyon Randall HS

Amarillo, Texas

Three-star prospect according to 247 sports who is the fourth-ranked PG in Texas, the 26th-rated player in the state and No. 40 PG nationally.

Standout with Canyon Randall HS, who has his squad ranked in the top 10 of the state heading into the 2023-24 season … led the team to the Class 4A Final Four in 2023 by averaging 22.9 points. 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists on the way to securing Co-MVP of 4-4A, All-Region and All-State (first team) accolades … it marked the school’s first appearance in the state tournament … named the Amarillo Globe-News Player of the Year as a junior … … surpassed 1,500 career points during his prep career during a 68-64 win against Herford (2/3/23) … put up 33 points, including hitting six 3-pointers, in the state Final Four game against Oak Cliff Faith Family (3/10/23) … exploded for a program-best 50 points in a rout of Borger HS (2/10/23) … named the Tournament MVP at the Burkburnett Union Square Classic in December of 2022 … worked his way into the starting line-up as a sophomore, ultimately breaking the school’s single-season record for 3-pointers … tabbed the Amarillo Globe-News Newcomer of the Year as result … earned a spot on the varsity team as a freshman … thrived at the TABC Showcase, being voted as the top performer (6/25/22)… was invited to compete at the prestigious John Lucas Camp.

“I am very excited to welcome KJ to the Miner Basketball program. He’s a West Texas kid that has all the characteristics in a guard that we want as we continue to build this roster. He’s a tough, versatile athlete that has a winning pedigree leading his team to the 2023 Texas State Basketball Tournament and has been developed by one of the most well-respected men in Texas High School Basketball, Coach Leslie Broadhurst. We are excited for what KJ can bring to our program and the way he will represent us on the court, in the classroom and in the El Paso community!”

Head coach Joe Golding