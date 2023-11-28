UTEP welcomes back-to-back NCAA Tournament participant Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - Following three contests in a span of six days in California, the UTEP men’s basketball team (5-2) will return to the friendly confines of the Don Haskins Center to play host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (2-4) at 7 p.m. MT Wednesday.

The Miners went 1-2 in their three games in the “Golden State,” knocking off Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, on a 3-point buzzer beater by Tae Hardy on Nov. 20 before falling vs. the defending Missouri Valley Champions Bradley, 63-59, in the title tile of the SoCal Challenge on Nov 22.

UTEP then came up shy in its first true road tilt at LMU, 67-47, on Nov. 25. But with a couple days to get their legs back under them, the Orange and Blue have turned the corner and now prepare to play host to Islanders, who have posted back-to-back 20-win seasons and appeared in the NCAA Tournament both years.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is also in search of a victory, having dropped three consecutive contests after getting off to a 2-1 start to the season.

The match-up is the first of two straight in the Sun City for the Orange and Blue, who will wrap up the mini two-game homestand against Division II Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. MT on Monday (Dec. 4).

UTEP is undefeated (4-0) at home, and it is looking to start at least 5-0 in the Haskins Center for the second straight season (began 8-0 in El Paso last year).

FACING QUALITY OPPOSITION

The match-up with Texas A&M-Corpus Christ will be the fourth already (1-2 thus far) on the year against a program that won at least 19 games last season. It’s also the second contest against a 2023 NCAA Tournament Participant. Furthermore, it is the third match-up against a defending conference champion. UTEP knocked off Big West Champs (regular season and tournament) UC Santa Barbara, 89-76, at home on Nov. 13 and fell to Missouri Valley Champs (regular season) Bradley, 63-59, in the championship on Nov. 22.

GETTING IT DONE IN NOVEMBER

The Miners (5-2) will have a winning mark in November for the fifth straight season. UTEP last finished with a losing record in the opening month of the campaign in 2018-19 when it went 2-4. Under third-year head coach Joe Golding, the Orange and Blue are 14-6 in November contests.

GOLDING THREE SHY OF 200 WINS

Third-year UTEP head coach Joe Golding picked up his 197th career victory between his time with Abilene Christian and the Miners after leading UTEP past Cal on Nov. 20. Golding is also now one win shy (39-32) of his 40th triumph with UTEP. He is currently ninth on the Miners’ all-time coaching victories list.

MILESTONE SCORING WATCH FOR TAE & CALVIN

Tae Hardy (925 career points) and Calvin Solomon (921) are both closing in on 1,000 career points at the DI level. Hardy has amassed more than 500 of his points with the Miners while Solomon is approaching 400 points in a UTEP uniform.

GET TO KNOW TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRSTI

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has won three conference championships in the past two years, securing back-to-back Southland Conference Tournament Titles and the 2022-23 SLC regular-season crown.

The Islanders punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament in both of those campaigns as result.

They have a first-year head coach in Jim Shaw, but he has been a member of the championship staffs.

Texas A&M-CC is off to a 2-4 start this year, with blowout victories against Non DI-opponents Southwestern Adventist (W, 111-56, 11/7) and Dallas Christian (W, 104-45, 11/13).

The Islanders have dropped four match-ups against DI foes, but they played Big 12 member Texas Tech tough on the road (L, 74-63). The other three setbacks, including last time out against LIU, have come by at least 12 points.

Dian Wright-Forde paces the team in scoring (10.2 ppg), with Lance-Ami Paul (9.8 ppg), Owen Dease (8.5 ppg) and Xavier Gipson (8.0 ppg, one game) right behind. Seven others pitch in between 5.0 and 7.7 ppg.

The Islanders are putting up 78.3 points per game, aiding by forcing 19.0 turnovers per game (second SLC/19th NCAA) and getting big production from their bench (40.0 ppg-first SLC/second NCAA).

They also distribute it well (16.5 assists per game-second SLC/56th NCAA), but only Marion Humphrey is above 3.0 apg (3.5).

Texas A&M-CC gets after it on the boards (+8.7 margin-first SLC/43rd NCAA), including pulling down 15.2 offensive rebounds per contest (first SLC/20th NCAA). Garry Clark leads the way on the glass (8.2 rpg (third SLC/94th NCAA), including an impressive 3.5 offensive caroms per tilt (second SLC/36th NCAA).

Clark also tops the team in steals (2.2 spg/fourth SLC/68th NCAA). The Islanders have won their past 18 games when keeping foes to less than 70 points, in addition to peeling off 19 straight when connecting on at least 50.0 percent from the floor.

Notable university alumni include Kim Hankel (co-writer of the horror film Texas Chain Saw Massacre) and Sarah Pauly (softball All-American and seven-time professional All Star).

SERIES HISTORY: TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI (UTEP LEADS, 3-1)

UTEP leads the series with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 3-1, including a 72-67 home victory against the Islanders on Nov. 25, 2022, last season. It marked the third time out of the four total meetings that the Orange and Blue faced Texas A&M-CC in El Paso, with the other occurring at a neutral site. The Miners took out the Islanders, 82-56, in the first meeting on Dec. 8, 2001. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi avenged the setback the following season by besting UTEP, 77-72, on Feb. 18, 2003. The Orange and Blue then clipped the Islanders, 54-,52, on Nov. 13, 2007, before going 15 years until the next match-up.

GETTING READY TO SLOW THE PACE

The game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the eighth for the Miners since Nov. 6, a stretch of 24 total days (one contest per every three days). Following the tilt, UTEP will play just three times total over the next 18 days (Dec. 4- WNMU, Dec. 9-at Oregon and Dec. 17-at ACU). That breaks down to one contest every six days. The time between games will afford UTEP the opportunity not only to rest up, but to have crucial time on the practice court as well.

CUSA FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK....AGAIN

For the third time in as many weeks to begin the season, UTEP forward Elijah Jones was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week on Nov. 27. He’s the first Miner in program history to win three straight CUSA Freshman of the Week honors, let alone doing so in the initial three weeks of his collegiate career. Jones has been deserving, entering Wednesday’s game by rating fifth overall on the team in scoring at 9.3 ppg while shooting 75.0 percent (27-36) from the floor. That scoring output paces Miner reserves, as does his rebounding average (3.1 rpg) and total blocks (four).

GOING BACK IN TIME

UTEP was upended at LMU, 67-47, on Nov. 25. It marked the third game in a span of six day for the Miners, who led early, before a run by the Lions put them in control of the contest. Tae Hardy hit double figures in scoring (12 points) for the seventh time in as many games on the year while Zid Powell added nine points and Calvin Solomon pitched in seven points.

TOUGH SHOOTING FOR BOTH TEAMS

UTEP was hindered by an off shooting night, finishing at 30.2 percent (16-53) from the floor. That included going 2-17 (11.8 percent) from beyond-the-arc. LMU wasn’t that much better, being held to 38.2 (21-55) percent overall and 26.9 percent (7-26) on 3-pointers.

STEALS CONTINUE TO PILE UP

Eight different Miners registered one steal, with UTEP continuing its season-opening streak of at least eight thefts in every contest. After tying the school record with 288 steals last year, the Miners already have a total of 84 in 2023-24. It’s very early, but the average of 12.0 spg puts them on a ridiculous pace of 384. That figure is likely to drop, but it’s still an amazing start to the season.

GETTING READY TO SLOW THE PACE

UTEP kept LMU to 38.2 percent shooting (21-55), marking the second-lowest shooting percentage on the season by a Miner opponent. Only NAIA foe McMurry was worse, connecting on 31.5 percent (23-53).

GIVING UP FEWER POINTS TOO

After conceding 70+ points in three straight games to begin the year, the Miners have kept back-to-back and three of the past four opponents to 67 points or less (two at 63). UTEP tightening up its defense of 3-pointers has played a role, with the past two foes shooting a combined 10-41 (24.3 percent) from distance.

CRUISING THE CHARITY STRIPE

UTEP has gone a combined 56-74 (75.7 percent) at the free-throw line the past three contest after a tough stretch (32-62, 51.6 percent) in the prior two tilts.

TOP-FIVE SCORERS ACCURATE AT THE LINE

UTEP’S top-five scorers on the team enter Wednesday’s game vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi all doing a solid job at the free-throw line. Elijah Jones (77.8) leads the way, with Otis Frazier III (77.3), Calvin Solomon (72.5) and Tae Hardy (71.9) all above 70 percent. Zid Powell (68.9) is just shy of cracking 70 percent. It’s a noticeable difference from a year ago when the Miners had three players total who connected on better than 70 percent at the line.

SOLOMON FEASTING AT THE LINE

Calvin Solomon is 29-40 at the charity stripe on the year for a readout of 72.5 percent. The senior paces CUSA in free throws attempted (40th NCAA) and is second in the league for free throws made (88th NCAA).

TAE DOING IT ALL

Senior Tae Hardy has done it all for the Miners thus far in 2023-24, including hitting the buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Cal on Nov. 20. He paces the team in scoring (16.0-fourth CUSA) and assists per game (3.9-seventh CUSA) while tying for second in steals per game (1.9-eighth CUSA). He has also been the top 3-point shooter on the squad, making 15-33 (both squad highs) for a readout of 45.5 (team best). His 2.2 3-pointers/game are seventh in CUSA. Hardy is also the lone Miner to reach double figures in scoring in all seven games and is playing a team-best 30.2 minutes per game.

OTIS IS ACCURATE

Junior Otis Frazier III connected on 50.3 percent (81-161) from the floor last year while tallying 7.5 points per game in his first season with the Miners after transferring from George Mason. His shooting percentage this year is nearly identical (50.0 percent, 26-52), but he has upped his scoring output to 10.3 ppg (third on team). He is also doing a better job at the charity stripe, making 77.3 percent (17-22) after finishing at 40-63 from the line (63.5 percent) a season ago.

SOLOMON’S ALL-AROUND GAME

Senior Calvin Solomon is displaying the full arsenal of his abilities in 2023-24, ranking fourth on the team in scoring (9.6 ppg), third in rebounding (4.3 rpg), fifth for assists (2.6 apg) and tied for second in blocks (0.6 bpg) and steals (2.1 spg). He is doing all over this despite playing only 22.7 minutes per game.

ZID’S AS ADVERTISED

Buffalo grad transfer Zid Powell has been everything the Miners had hoped for and more thus far in 2023-24. He has brought a toughness to the squad and is contributing across the board despite having battled through some injuries and a game with foul issues. Powell is second on the team in points (12.0 ppg-16th CUSA), rebounding (4.7 rpg) and assists (3.3 apg-eighth CUSA) while pacing it in steals (2.1 spg-fourth CUSA/82nd NCAA). He’s demonstrated the ability to get to the line, with his 24 makes on 35 attempts trailing only Calvin Solomon in both departments. Powell is producing these numbers in only 23.6 minutes per game.

GETTING TO THE LINE

The Miners’ relentless drive toward to the paint and attacking the offensive glass (11.6 offensive rebounds per game) has led to them rating seventh in the country for free-throw attempts per game (29.3) and 26th nationally for free-throw makes per game (18.9). UTEP tops CUSA in each of those categories.

GOTTA GET BACK TO KNOCKING DOWN SHOTS

UTEP nailed at least 50 percent from the floor in its first four games of the season before falling short of 40 percent in all three games in California last week. That including a tough outing on tired legs of 30.2 percent (16-53) at LMU on Nov. 25. In spite of that, the Miners are still connecting on 49.1 percent (207-422), to rate second in CUSA and 41st in the country.

POUNDING THE PAINT

UTEP has demonstrated the ability to get points in the paint in 2023-24. More than half (298-584, 51.0 percent) of the Miners’ points on the season have come in the paint. Through seven games, the Orange and Blue have piled up 86 more points in the paint (298-210) than the opposition.

LET’S GET OUT AND RUN

The Miners are accounting for 20.3 fastbreak points per game, which is first in CUSA and eighth in the country. The Miners have tallied at least 12 points on the break in all seven contests this year, including a campaign-best 47 against USAO on Nov. 9. UTEP has a +81 (142-61) advantage against opponents this season.

SHARING IS CARING

UTEP is dishing out 18.0 assists per contest to lead CUSA and rate 20th in the country. The Miners have surpassed 20 assists three times, including setting a school record with 33 in the opener vs. Division III opponent McMurry on Nov. 6. They have the third-best assist-to-turnover ratio in CUSA (+1.27). That figure also is 69th nationally. Tae Hardy (3.9 apg-seventh CUSA) and Zid Powell (3.3 apg-eighth CUSA) lead the charge. Freshman David Terrell Jr. (2.7 apg-tied 14th CUSA) and Calvin Solomon (2.6-tied 16th CUSA) have also been good at setting up teammates.

GIVE ME THAT BALL

UTEP has notched at least eight steals in all seven games, with double-digit totals four times. That effort has led to it rating second in CUSA and fifth nationally at 12. 0 thefts per game. Foes have committed 17 or more turnovers four times, with the Miners’ 18.7 turnovers forced per game second in CUSA and seventh in the country.

LOTS ARE CAUSING PROBLEMS FOR OPPOSITION

The Miners’ top four scorers have also gotten after it defensively, with each contributing at least 1.9 steals per game. Zid Powell (2.2 spg-fourth CUSA/82nd NCAA) is atop the list. Otis Frazier III, Tae Hardy and Calvin Solomon all chip in 1.9 steals per game (tied eighth CUSA) while UTEP’s fifth-leading scorer Elijah Jones is at 0.9 spg. David Terrell Jr. (1.3 spg-tied 17th CUSA) is also a nuisance for the opposition. Last season, Solomon joined Randy Culpepper and Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway as the lone Miners in program history to average at least 2.0 steals per game.

HIGH-OCTANE BENCH

UTEP’s reserves have helped it get off to a 5-2 start this year, with the bench producing 31.4 points per game (third CUSA/31st NCAA). Overall, UTEP’s back-ups have compiled 220 points compared to 127 from the opposition’s reserves, a +93 differential.

SCORING UP AND DOWN THE ROSTER

Heading into Wednesday’s match-up vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, three different Miners are averaging double figures in scoring and two others are above 9.2 ppg. Senior Tae Hardy (16.0 ppg-fourth CUSA)and Buffalo transfer Zid Powell (12.0 ppg-16th CUSA) lead the way, followed by junior Otis Frazier III (10.3 ppg-19th CUSA). Senior Calvin Solomon (9.6 ppg-24th CUSA) and RS-freshman and super sub Elijah Jones (9.3 ppg) are just shy. JUCO Honorable-Mention All-American (Tyler JC) Corey Camper Jr. (8.6 ppg) has also been a consistent threat. No other Miner is above 4.7 ppg. Aiding the balanced approach were eight different Miners (most on record) hitting double figures in scoring in the 120-71 season-opening win against McMurry on Nov. 6.

SAME GOES FOR PLAYING TIME

Nine different Miners have earned double figures in playing time on average, including eight who have played in all seven contests. Tae Hardy (30.4 mpg) is the only one on the squad to be earning more than 30.0 minutes per contest. In fact, no one other than Hardy is even above 25.0 mpg. Zid Powell is the closest at 23.7 mpg.

KALU CONTROLLING THE BOARDS

Kevin Kalu has been all over the boards for the Miners in 2023-24. The junior is pulling down a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game (third CUSA). He is an especially effective rebounder at the defensive end of the court, hauling in 4.9 defensive boards per contest (third CUSA).

TOP-20 RANKINGS ALERT

UTEP is ranked among the top-15 nationally in five different major stat categories. It is fifth nationally for steals per game (12.0), seventh in turnovers forced per game (18.7) and free throw attempts per contest (28.3), eight for fastbreak scoring (20.3) and 12th in assists per game (18.0).

DERICK HARDLY MISSES

Derick Hamilton hasn’t attempted enough field goals per game to qualify nationally for field-goal percentage, but he has done enough to show off his talents thus far in 2023-24. Hamilton is 12-14 from the floor in 38 total minutes of action. He had started 12-12 before going 0-2 at LMU on Nov. 25. The high-percentage shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise given he was 22-33 last year (66.7 percent) in 20 appearances.

GUARDING THE 3-BALL

Foes have been held to 28.5 percent (41-144) from beyond-the-arc. That effort with the 3-ball puts UTEP second in CUSA and 68th nationally in 3-point percentage defense.

FIVE TIMES THIS CENTURY

The Miners got out of the gates at 5-0 this year before dropping their last two games, including most-recently, 67-47, at LMU on Nov. 25. It marked the fifth time since 2000 that the Orange and Blue had posted a start of least 5-0. It happened previously in 2019-20 (5-0), 2015-16 (6-0), 2009-10 (5-0) and 2000-01 (6-0).

TAE CALLED GAME AGAINST CAL

UTEP defeated Cal, 75-72, on Nov. 20, in a wild and memorable finish. After a couple of missed free throws by Tae Hardy (was 7-7 to that point), the Bears tied the game at 72 with a 3-pointer from Jalen Cone with six seconds left. Rather than sulk, Otis Frazier III inbounded the ball to Zid Powell, who raced up the court. He then dished it to Hardy, whose 3-point attempt spun around the rim before dropping through for the buzzer-beating victory. It was his lone 3-point try of the night.

FIRST BUZZER BEATER SINCE 2021-22

When Tae Hardy beat the clock, it marked the Miner’s first buzzer beater since Alfred Hollins’s tip-in as the horn sounded in a 70-68 triumph against Florida Atlantic on Jan. 27, 2022.

GOT IT DONE VS. POWER PROGRAM

UTEP took down Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, on Nov. 20, thanks to the heroics of Tae Hardy’s buzzer beater. It marked the initial win against a Power Five program under head coach Joe Golding and first since knocking off Arizona State on the road, 76-63, on Dec. 16, 2020.

BESTING A POWER PROGRAM ON A NEUTRAL COURT

UTEP’s win against Cal marked the first time that it bested a Power Six program (Power Five + Big East) at a neutral site since taking out Xavier (Big East) on Nov. 28, 2014. It was also the initial occasion to defeat a Power Five foe in a neutral match-up since toppling SEC foe Tennessee, 78-70, on Nov. 28, 2013, in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

TAKING OUT A PRESEASON FAVORITE

UC Santa Barbara has been to two of the past three NCAA Tournaments and set a school record for wins (27) last year, but the Miners weren’t intimidated. UTEP led for 25 minutes, including never trailing in the second half, on the way to taking out the in the 2023-24 preseason favorites in the Big West, 89-76, on Nov. 13.

COMING OUT PARTY FOR ZID

Zid Powell record a season-high 23 points, including 17 in the first half, to produce his first 20-point game as a Miner and seventh overall at the DI level in the 89-76 win against UC Santa Barbara on Nov. 13. The Buffalo transfer eclipsed 20 points six times in his lone season with the Bulls, including torching the mighty Falcons of Bowling Green for a career-high 27 points on Jan. 17, 2023. Overall, on the season Powell is second on the team in scoring at 12.0 points per game, rebounding (4.7 rpg) and assists (3.3 apg). He has already become a fan favorite in El Paso, with his ability to slash through the defense and hammer home dunks in traffic.

The Miners got out of the gates at 5-0 this year dropping consecutive contests. It marked the fifth time since 2000 that the Orange and Blue had posted a start of least 5-0. It happened previously in 2019-20 (5-0), 2015-16 (6-0), 2009-10 (5-0) and 2000-01 (6-0).

TALKING 100-POINT GAMES

UTEP finished with the second-most points (120, now third) in program history in the win vs. McMurry on Nov. 6. The Miners followed that up with a school-record 123 points in routing USAO. It was the first time UTEP started a season with consecutive 100+ point showings. In fact, the only other time the Orange and Blue ever posted back-to-back 100-point games came during the 1968-69 season when they blasted Montana (103-90, 12/28/68) and then drilled Tahoe Paradise (109-63, 1/2/69). Prior to the outbursts this year, the Miners hadn’t topped 100 since besting Rice, 101-89, on Jan. 8, 2021. UTEP now stands at 33-2 all time when surpassing 100 points in a contest, including 31-0 in El Paso (22-0 at the Haskins Center). UTEP has won 18 straight games when hitting the century mark.

AN OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION TO BEGIN THE YEAR

The Miners enjoyed a three-game scoring stretch with at least 89 points to begin the year. The last time UTEP did so at any point in the season was 14 years ago. That year, the Orange and Blue also had a three-contest span (12/19/09-12/28/09). Making this season’s effort stand out a bit is that the Miners had back-to-back 100-point outings for just the second time in school history. It also happened in 1968-69.

DUST OFF THE RECORD BOOKS

UTEP dented the record book in the first two games of the season.

-School-record 123 points vs. USAO (11/9) and third-most points (120) vs. McMurry (11/6). The 243 points are the most in a two-contest span in program history.

- Dished out a program-best 33 assists vs. McMurry, smashing the prior standard of 29.

- School-record 50 field goals vs. McMurry, crushing the previous mark (46) that had happened in both 1979 (vs. Illinois Tech, 12/22/79) and in 1966 (vs. NM State, 2/1/66).

- Second-most second-half points (71) at the school vs. USAO and tied for seventh-highest total (61) after the break against McMurry.

- Tied for fourth-most first-half points (59) against McMurry.

- Won back-to-back games by at least 49 points for first time ever, including tying for the seventh-biggest margin of victory (51) vs. USAO (W, 123-71).

- Posted 19 steals vs. McMurry, tying as the third most at the school, while the 18 thefts against USAO earned a share of fifth place.

STAYED HOME EARLY

UTEP played four straight (4-0) to start the season at home, something that hadn’t happened since the 2019-20 campaign when it had five consecutive home games out of the gate (5-0 record). That included knocking off rivals NM State and New Mexico within the span of a week that year.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

UTEP led Conference USA in attendance last year in both total number of fans (81,941) and average attendance (4,552). It marked the second straight season that the Miners have paced CUSA in at least one of those categories. Last year, UTEP’s advantage for per-game average was noticeable, with WKU more than 500 fans behind on average at 4,026. The Miners are off to a good start in the area in 2023-24, topping the league in total fans (19,288) while rating second behind NM State for average attendance (4,822).

MORE THAN A MILLION FANS

UTEP has attracted more than one million fans to the Don Haskins Center over the past decade. A total of 1,116,176 individuals have passed through the turnstiles from the beginning of the 2012-13 campaign to the end of the 2022-23 season. That figure makes the Miners the only school out of the nine members in Conference USA to have topped one million fans in that timeframe.

HOME COOKING

UTEP is in search of its fifth straight season with at least 10 wins at home. The Miners compiled 11 victories at the Haskins Center last year, including going 3-0 at the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic Presented by Speaking Rock to claim the crown. The Orange and Blue have started strong this year, winning all four home games out of the gates with a +30.3 (100.8-70.5) scoring differential.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

UTEP returned its leading scorer (Tae Hardy-12.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 spg) and rebounder (Calvin Solomon-6.0 rpg, 9.6 ppg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg) from last year’s team. Overall, the Miners brought back 54.3 percent of their scoring and 50.5 percent of their rebounding. It is a stark difference from the situation the Orange and Blue faced going into the 2022-23 campaign, when they had just 20.8 percent of the rebounding and 11.1 percent of the scoring back. UTEP has seven lettermen in the fold, including three starters (Hardy, Solomon and Otis Frazier III; 7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg). Jon Dos Anjos (4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Derick Hamilton (2.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg), Antwonne Holmes and Kevin Kalu are the other returning lettermen. The Miners landed six newcomers, including junior-college All-American Corey Camper Jr. (19.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.0 apg at Tyler JC) and DI transfers Zid Powell (13.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.9 spg at Buffalo) and Baylor Hebb (Colorado State). UTEP also has a pair of true freshmen (Trey Horton III, David Terrell Jr.) and another JUCO transfer (Sebastian Cole). Garrett Levesque (Tarleton State) and Elijah Jones (ECU) have also made their respective Miner debuts after redshirting the 2022-23 campaign.

DI EXPERIENCE

UTEP has ample DI experience across its roster, with a combined 454 games played (210 starts) among the Miners as of the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Calvin Solomon leads with way with 114 appearances (88 starts).

PRESEASON HONORS

UTEP seniors Tae Hardy and Calvin Solomon were tabbed to the 2023-24 CUSA All-Preseason Team in a vote by the league’s nine head coaches. The Miners joined Middle Tennessee and WKU as the only programs in the conference to have a pair of members on the squad.

NEW-LOOK LEAGUE

UTEP joined Conference USA as the newest school in the league for the 2005-06 campaign. It entered the 2023-24 season as the most-tenured member. The 11 programs who were part of CUSA when the Miners moved to it have since departed to other conferences. Joining UTEP as returning league members are FIU, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee and WKU while Jax State, Liberty, NM State and Sam Houston are all in their first year.

CUSA IS UP FOR GRABS

UTEP was predicted to finish fifth in Conference USA in 2023-24, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who will take home the regular season crown this season with so much turnover in the league. Five of the top six teams from the standings a year ago have departed for other conferences, including regular season and tournament champion Florida Atlantic. FAU made waves nationally by making a run to the Final Four in the NCAA. The second (North Texas) and third-place (UAB) teams squared off in the NIT finale, and fifth-place Charlotte won the CBI. In fact, only one team (Middle Tennessee) that finished among the top six in the regular season last year is back. Incidentally, the Blue Raiders and newcomer Liberty were picked to win the league, followed by WKU (third), LA Tech (fourth), the Miners (fifth), Sam Houston (sixth), FIU (seventh), NM State (eighth) and Jax State (ninth).

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- UTEP had a new-look squad in 2022-23 with head coach Joe Golding having to overhaul the roster after the Miners returned just one starter and three letterwinners total from a 20-win team a year prior.

- The Orange and Blue managed a 14-18 record, including a 67-64 victory against NM State on Nov. 12, 2022, for their first win against the Aggies in three years. That was the start of a five-game winning streak, which was aided by back-to-back OT triumphs.

- The five straight victories in November were the longest in the month in four years, which was aided by a mark of 3-0 in the inaugural Jim Forbes Classic Presented by Speaking Rock.

- The Miners came within a point of winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, falling 47-46 to eventual NCAA Tournament participant Kent State on Dec. 22, 2022. UTEP experienced a tough 1-4 stretch early in league play, with those four setbacks by a combined 14 points.

- UTEP remained resilient on the way to forging seven league triumphs, capped by a 77-65 “Senior Day” triumph against Middle Tennessee on March 4, 2023.

- The Orange and Blue tied the single-season school record for overtime games at five, matching the 1994-95 and 2011-12 teams. All five of the OT games were in the regular season, which are the most ever at the school. Both the 1994-95 and 2011-12 Miners had in four OT games during the regular season and one postseason OT tilt.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP

- This is the 103rd season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his third year at UTEP and is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 197-178 in his 13th season as a collegiate head coach, including 39-34 at UTEP. Those 39 wins already place him ninth at the school, having passed current Texas head coach Rodney Terry (37) with the triumph vs. Austin Peay on Nov. 17. Jason Rabedeaux (46 wins, 1999-02) is Golding’s next target. Golding could possibly climb to sixth place by year’s end. In 2021-22, Golding became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

