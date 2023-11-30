Running back Deion Hankins enters transfer portal

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso native and UTEP fan favorite, Deion Hankins announced Thursday via X, that he's leaving the program.

Hankins has opted to enter the transfer portal after five seasons at UTEP.

The running back will have one more year of eligibility remaining.

The news comes as a plethora of UTEP players are entering the transfer portal following Sunday's firing of UTEP head coach Dana Dimel.

The search for the team's new head coach is ongoing.

Hankins was UTEP's leading rusher this past season.

The Parkland High School graduate rushed for 812 yards and five touchdowns this season.

He leaves UTEP with a total of 2,604 yards rushing, and 23 touchdowns for his Miner career.

Hankins' statement via X read as follows:

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to glorify His name through the sports I love. Thank you to the University of Texas at El Paso, Coach Dimel, Coach Nealy and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to play as a Miner in front of my home town and city I love. To my teammates, I appreciate the memories and bonds that we've built. After conversations with my family and friends I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate with one year of eligibility left. Looking forward to the next chapter."

Earlier in the day, UTEP's leading receiver Kelly Arkairya also announced he's entering the transfer portal.

Arkairya led the way in receiving yards for UTEP this season with a total of 1,033 yards, 48 receptions and 7 touchdowns.