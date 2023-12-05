Eight UTEP Miners named to All-CUSA football team

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP football’s wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, offensive lineman Elijah Klein, linebacker Tyrice Knight, center Andrew Meyer and defensive end Maurice Westmoreland were tabbed All-Conference USA first team to lead the list of 12 Miners earning postseason recognition.

Defensive end Praise Amaewhule, running back Deion Hankins and punter Joshua Sloan garnered second-team honors as selected by the league’s nine head coaches, and announced by league officials on Tuesday.

Running back/punt returner Torrance Burgess Jr., safety Kobe Hylton, offensive lineman Justin Mayers and linebacker James Neal received honorable mention recognition.

Hankins and Knight are making their second consecutive appearance on an All-CUSA team, while Amaewhule is being honored for a third straight year.

FIRST TEAM BIOS

Akharaiyi is one of two CUSA wide receivers to tally 1,000+ yards as he led the Miners in receiving yards (1,033), yards per game (86.1), receptions (48), receiving scores (seven) and yards per catch (21.5).

Akharaiyi leads CUSA and ranks fifth in FBS in yards per catch. He ranks second in receiving yards, third in yards per game, fourth in receiving touchdowns and sixth in receptions. Akharaiyi rates 17th in FBS in receiving yards and 19th in yards per game.

The Irving, Texas, product posted a pair of 80-yard touchdown receptions, the most 80+ yard receptions for a UTEP wide receiver since 1999.

Akharaiyi posted his first 80-yard score at FIU, while adding another at Middle Tennessee.

He hauled in a 62-yard score against WKU, while he reeled in a 64-yard catch against no. 22 Liberty.

Akharaiyi finished with six 100-yard performances, including being the first ever Miner to post four consecutive 100-yard efforts in a single season. He dazzled at FIU, registering career highs in receiving yards (223) and receptions (eight), while he hauled in a pair of touchdowns – also a career best.

He matched his touchdowns’ effort with two at MTSU. Akharaiyi concluded the season by putting up 126 yards at Sam Houston, 141 against WKU, 138 at MTSU and 109 versus no. 22 Liberty.

Klein started all 12 games on the offensive line in 2023. The Mt. Baldy, Calif., product switched around the line, starting the first eight games at right guard. Klein then made a start at right tackle at Sam Houston, followed by moving to the other end of the line at left tackle against WKU and then made his way back at RG for the final two contests.

Klein was part of an offensive line group that helped the rushing attack average over 159 yards rushing per game (1,439 rushing yards) and rush for 12 touchdowns. His efforts helped pave the way for a pair of UTEP running backs, Deion Hankins (812 rushing yards) and Torrance Burgess Jr. (620 yards), to rank in the top seven on the CUSA rushing list following the conclusion of the regular season. UTEP hit 200+ rushing yards in a trio of games, including a season-high 329 rushing yards in a 28-14 win against UIW. The Miners rushed for 224 yards against LA Tech and 222 during a come-from-behind win at Sam Houston. The Miners also found pay dirt on three rush attempts in the 37-34 victory against the Bearkats. Klein concludes his career on Nov. 25, making his 50th consecutive start on the offensive line. His start on Nov. 2, 2019, at North Texas began the string of starts.

Knight concluded his career at UTEP by leading CUSA with 140 tackles, starting in all 12 games this season. His 84 solo stops rank second in CUSA behind Sam Houston’s Trevor Williams (85), while Knight’s 15.5 tackles for loss rate second behind Jax State’s Chris Hardie (16.0). The Lakeland, Fla., product capped his final season with UTEP by totaling a game-high 15 tackles against no. 22 Liberty, while it was his 19th career double-digit tackle performance. Knight stuffed the stat sheet in 2023, recording 4.5 sacks (16 yards), a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, four QB hurries and seven pass breakups. Knight opened the season with 13 tackles at Jax State, while posting a career-high 16 against UIW and 14 at Big Ten opponent Northwestern. Knight tallied 15 tackles against UNLV and 10 versus LA Tech. He put up 12 at Sam Houston and 14 against WKU. Knight wraps up four seasons in the Orange and Blue with 391 career tackles, ranking ninth on the program’s all-time list. He also amassed 217 career solo tackles to place 10th in school history.

Meyer started all 12 contests at center. The San Marcos, Calif., was part of an offensive line group that helped the rushing attack average over 159 yards rushing per game (1,439 rushing yards) and rush for 12 touchdowns. The redshirt junior’s efforts helped pave the way for a pair of UTEP running backs, Hankins (812 rushing yards) and Burgess Jr. (620 yards), to rank in the top seven on the CUSA rushing list following the conclusion of the regular season. UTEP hit 200+ rushing yards in a trio of games, including a season-high 329 rushing yards in a 28-14 win against UIW. The Miners rushed for 224 yards against LA Tech and 222 during a come-from-behind win at Sam Houston. The Miners also found pay dirt on three rush attempts in the 37-34 victory against the Bearkats. Klein concluded his career on Nov. 25, making his 50th consecutive start on the offensive line. His start on Nov. 2, 2019, at North Texas began the string of starts.

Westmoreland ranks second in CUSA with 7.5 sacks (64 yards leads CUSA) and ranked tied fifth on the team with 37 tackles (24 solo). The Houston product added 10.5 tackles for loss (75 yards), three breakups, four hurries and a forced fumble. After not tallying a sack in his first season with the Orange and Blue, including the first two games of 2023, “Mo” went crazy during the last 10 contests. He produced sacks in consecutive weeks – his first career sack at Big Ten’s Northwestern, and followed with another at now-nationally ranked Arizona. Westmoreland recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks on national television at FIU while knocking the QB down at Sam Houston, at Middle Tennessee and against no. 22 Liberty. Against the Panthers, Westmoreland added a career highs in tackles (six), tackles for loss (3.5) and a quarterback hurry to earn CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors on Oct. 16. Westmoreland forced a fumble, tallied four tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a sack during UTEP’s come-from-behind victory at Sam Houston.

SECOND TEAM BIOS

Amaewhule – aka “UTEP Sack King” – finishes his career with 22.5 sacks after tallying 5.0 sacks in 2023. The Katy, Texas, native ranks tied fifth in sacks in CUSA. Amaewhule filled the stat sheet with 33 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception (17 yards), a team-high 11 QB hurries, two breakups and two blocked kicks. Amaewhule set the school standard with his 20.5 career sack at FIU, and finished with 2.0 sacks against the Panthers. Amaewhule opened the season with a sack at Jax State, while also tallying one against LA Tech and NM State. No. 23’s two blocked kicks ranks tied for first in CUSA and tied third in FBS. Amaewhule tied his career best with eight tackles and picked off his first career pass against UNLV. Amaewhule tallied back-to-back forced fumbles against LA Tech and at FIU.

Hankins led the Miners with a single-season career-best 812 rushing yards, while ranking fifth in CUSA. Hankins also led the Miners with five rushing touchdowns and averaged a team-high 5.2 yards on 157 carries in his redshirt junior season. Hankins ranks tied 10th in rushing scores and 11th in yards per carry. Hankins bruised defenders with a career-high 174 yards on 24 carries while adding an 11-yard reception in a win against UIW. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown at FIU. Hankins hit back-to-back 100-yard performances for the first time in his career. He tallied 120 yards against rival NM State and barreled his way to 117 and a TD at Sam Houston. Hankins rushed for a touchdown to go along with 48 yards on the ground and a career-best 35-yard reception at MTSU. Hankins also found pay dirt against no. 22 Liberty. Hankins has tallied 2,604 yards in his career at UTEP, ranking seventh on the program’s all-time list. His 23 career touchdowns rank tied sixth in school annals.

Sloan concluded the regular season ranking second in CUSA and 28th nationally in punting average (44.2). He tallied 2,254 yards, averaging 187.8 yards per game. Sloan had 17 fair catches, placed 18 inside the 20-yards line and connected on nine 50+ yard punts with no blocks allowed. The Melbourne, Australia, native boomed a career-long 66-yard punt against no. 22 Liberty on Nov. 25, while he also kicked a 65-yard one at FIU on Oct. 11. He punted four times for 176 yards (44.0 avg.) in UTEP’s win against the Panthers. Sloan averaged a season-high 49.6 yards on five punts (248 yards) against the Flames. He placed five punts inside the 20-yard line at Arizona, and kicked a 59-yard punt against LA Tech, tallying 275 yards on six punts against the Bulldogs.

HONORABLE MENTION PLAYERS

Burgess Jr. was recognized at two positions – running back and punt returner. Burgess Jr. ranked second on the team with 620 yards rushing while he was one of the league leaders in all-purpose yards. The Pearland, Texas, product averaged 101.5 all-purpose yards per game, ranking second in CUSA. His 1,116 total yards rank fifth in CUSA. Burgess Jr. added 227 yards on 17 receptions (13.5 avg.) and team highs in kickoff return yards (202) and punt return yards (153). Burgess Jr. rushed for a career-high 99 yards while adding 30 yards on three catches and 53 KOR yards against UNLV. He recorded 85 yards on the round and a 22-yard KOR against UIW. Burgess Jr. hit 86 rushing yards at FIU and another 86 against WKU. He registered a career-best 78 yards on three receptions that included a career-long 51-yard reception. Burgess Jr. tallied 62 yards on a career-best four receptions and rushed for 25 yards against NM State. He returned a punt 54 yards to the house at MTSU, being only one of two CUSA players to tally a punt return for a score.

Hylton, a repeat honorable mention recipient, led all UTEP defensive backs and ranked third overall on the team with 54 tackles in 10 games started at safety. Hylton added 27 solo stops, 0.5 TFL, four breakups, two hurries, a fumble return and tied for a team-best two forced fumbles. The Snellville, Ga., product tallied a season-high nine tackles at Arizona to go along with a forced fumble and QB hurry, He matched his season best with nine more tackles against rival NM State. He was credited with eight tackles against LA Tech and posted six more at FIU.

Mayers started all 12 games at left guard in 2023. Mayers earned some national attention when he tied first for the X’s @JoeMooreAward “Pancake Block of the Week” on Oct. 18 following UTEP’s win at FIU. The Frisco, Texas, product was part of an offensive line group that helped the rushing attack average over 159 yards rushing per game (1,439 rushing yards) and rush for 12 touchdowns. His efforts helped pave the way for a pair of UTEP running backs, Hankins (812 rushing yards) and Burgess Jr. (620 yards), to rank in the top seven on the CUSA rushing list following the conclusion of the regular season.

Neal, in his first full season starting at LB, ranked second on the team with 81 tackles in 12 games started in 2023. Neal added 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, interception (30 yards), two breakups, four hurries, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. The Paris, Texas, native opened his redshirt junior season with a career-high 10 tackles at Jax State, while concluding the campaign with 10 stops against no. 22 Liberty. Neal’s 30-yard interception return at Sam Houston helped set up a touchdown that gave UTEP a seven-point lead early in the fourth during a 37-34 come-from-behind victory.

2023 ALL-CONFERENCE USA FOOTBALL TEAMS

First Team All-Conference

Offense

QB Kaidon Salter, Liberty

RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty

RB Malik Jackson, Jax State

WR Smoke Harris, LA Tech

WR Kelly Akharaiyi, UTEP

WR Malchi Corley, WKU

TE Holden Willis, MTSU

OL X’Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

OL Andrew Meyer, UTEP

OL Keylan Rutledge, MTSU

OL Shiyazh Pete, NM State

OL Elijah Klein, UTEP

Defense

DE Maurice Westmoreland, UTEP

DT Jordan Guerad, FIU

DT Sterling Webb, NM State

DE Chris Hardie, Jax State

LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

LB Tyren Dupree, Liberty

LB Trevor Williams, Sam Houston

DB Willie Roberts, LA Tech

DB Kobe Singleton, Liberty

DB Brylan Green, Liberty

DB Da’Marcus Crosby, Sam Houston

Special Teams

K Ethan Albertson, NM State

P Blake Ochsendorf, LA Tech

KR Aaron Bedgood, Liberty

PR Smoke Harris, LA Tech

LS Brody Butler, MTSU

Second Team All-Conference

Offense

QB Diego Pavia, NM State

RB Deion Hankins, UTEP

RB Star Thomas, NM State

WR Kris Mitchell, FIU

WR CJ Daniels, Liberty

WR Elijah Metcalf, MTSU

TE Sean Brown, Jax State

OL Jonathan Graham, Liberty

OL Jordan White, Liberty

OL Treylen Brown, Jax State

OL Clay Webb, Jax State

OL Canaan Yarro, NM State

Defense

DE Praise Amaewhule, UTEP

DT Hosea Wheeler, WKU

DT Jay Hardy, Liberty

DE Quindarius Dunnigan, MTSU

LB Donovan Manuel, FIU

LB Sam Brumfield, MTSU

LB Keyshaun Elliot, NM State

DB Kendrick Simpkins, WKU

DB Teldrick Ross, MTSU

DB Jeremiah Harris, Jax State

DB Derek Carter, Jax State

Special Teams

K Jacob Barnes, LA Tech

P Joshua Sloan, UTEP

KR Demarcus Griffin-Taylor, LA Tech

PR Dean Patterson, FIU

LS Charlie Eberle, NM State

All-Conference Honorable Mention

Offense

QB Austin Reed, WKU

RB Torrance Burgess, Jr., UTEP

RB Billy Lucas, Liberty

WR Perry Carter, Jax State

WR Cyrus Allen, LA Tech

WR Noah Smith, Sam Houston

TE Eli Stowers, NM State

OL Carson Bruno, LA Tech

OL Xavior Gray, Liberty

OL Justin Mayers, UTEP

OL Will O’Steen, Jax State

OL Vincent Murphy, WKU

Defense

DE J-Rock Swain, Jax State

DT Jeff Marks, Jax State

DT Izaiah Reed, NM State

DE CJ Bazile, Jr., Liberty

LB Quae Drake, Jax State

LB Jeslord Boatang, LA Tech

LB James Neal, UTEP

DB Anthony Johnson, Jr., WKU

DB Tra Fluellen, MTSU

DB Kobe Hylton, UTEP

DB Jordan Vincent, NM State

Special Teams

K Lucas Carneiro, WKU

P Jack Dawson, Jax State

KR Easton Messer, WKU

PR Torrance Burgess, Jr., UTEP

LS Trey Naughton, WKU