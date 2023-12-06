UTEP volleyball defeats Clemson in four sets to advance to final four of NIVC

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball team continues their historic run in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

In front of a sellout crowd of 3,271 inside UTEP's Memorial Gym, the Miners defeated the Clemson Tigers in four sets.

It's the largest crowd to ever see a UTEP volleyball game in the program's history.

Wednesday's victory against Clemson came in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Miners are now moving on to the semifinals where they will face the winner of South Florida vs. Georgia Southern.

The game between South Florida/Georgia Southern is scheduled for Thursday.

Once the Miners know who their opponent will be, the date, time and location of the match will be released.