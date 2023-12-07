UTEP volleyball to host NIVC semifinals versus South Florida 

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are ready to run it back.

UTEP will once again get to play host to a tournament match as part of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Miners will face the South Florida Bulls in the semifinals Sunday, December 10, inside Memorial Gym with first serve set for 1:30 p.m. MT.

UTEP will look to keep their momentum going after Wednesday's victory against Clemson in the quarterfinals.

The Miners were victorious in front of a sold out crowd of 3,271.

That set a new attendance record at UTEP, the largest crowd to see a UTEP volleyball game.

The Miners will look to duplicate that record and once again have a capacity crowd.

Tickets are going fast, less than 100 tickets remain.

