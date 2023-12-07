Skip to Content
UTEP volleyball to host NIVC semifinals versus South Florida 

UTEP VOLLEYBALL SOLD OUT CROWD WEB PIC 1
Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
Updated
today at 10:31 PM
Published 10:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are ready to run it back.

UTEP will once again get to play host to a tournament match as part of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Miners will face the South Florida Bulls in the semifinals Sunday, December 10, inside Memorial Gym with first serve set for 1:30 p.m. MT. 

UTEP will look to keep their momentum going after Wednesday's victory against Clemson in the quarterfinals.

The Miners were victorious in front of a sold out crowd of 3,271.

That set a new attendance record at UTEP, the largest crowd to see a UTEP volleyball game.

The Miners will look to duplicate that record and once again have a capacity crowd.

Tickets are going fast, less than 100 tickets remain, so get them now.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $6 for students and can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or in person at 201 Glory Road (Brumbelow Building, UTEP campus). Ticket Office Hours: 

  • Friday: 8AM to 5PM (BRUMBELOW) 
  • Saturday: 10:30AM to 3PM (BRUMBELOW) 
  • Sunday: 11AM to end of second set (AT MEMORIAL) 
Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

