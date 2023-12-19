CUSA names UTEP’s Kibiego cross country male Athlete of the Year

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

DALLAS, Texas - Sophomore Victor Kibiego was honored as the 2023 Conference USA Cross Country Male Athlete of the Year as announced by league officials on Tuesday.

“We’re proud to earn another postseason award, adding to the long list of achievements within the program,” UTEP Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Mika Laaksonen said. “It’s a great accomplishment, and we are grateful for Victor’s time with the program. We wish him the best in his career.”

Kibiego is coming off his second consecutive NCAA Championship appearance after placing 44th with a 29:57.0 on Nov. 18.

He made a big leap in the standings from his last championship when he finished 102nd in 2022.

The Eldoret, Kenya, native won the 2023 CUSA Cross Country Championship with a personal-best 22:28.3 in the 8k on Oct. 28 in Bowling Green, Ky.

He followed with a ninth-place showing at the NCAA Mountain Regionals with a 29:15.4 in the 10k on Nov. 10 in Lubbock.

Kibiego opened the campaign with a first-place finish at the Lori Fitzgerald with a personal-best 14:49.1 in the 5k on Sept. 2.

He followed with a second-place showing at the Texas Tech Open on Sept. 15 and finished second at the Dave Murray (23:15.5) on Sept. 29.

He wrapped up the regular season by winning the Arturo Barrios Invitational with a 22:54.8 on Oct. 13.