UTEP football: Walden names Chris Campbell director of strength & conditioning

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Football Head Coach Scotty Walden started to add support staff as Chris Campbell was announced as the Miners’ new Director of Strength & Conditioning on Wednesday.

Campbell spent five seasons at Austin Peay (2019-2023), including the last four campaigns on Walden’s staff. Campbell was hired at Austin Peay prior to the 2019 season as the Governors’ Director of Sports Performance, and promoted to assistant director of athletics in February 2021.

“Chris Campbell is the best strength and conditioning coach in the nation hands down,” Walden said. “He is the cornerstone to our culture and our program. He is on the cutting edge of strength and conditioning and studies his craft relentlessly. He holds players accountable daily and pushes them to be a better version of themselves and that’s why they love him. Miner fans can expect our players to be physically strong and fast due to Coach Campbell’s tutelage! I am so excited to have Chris and his family here in El Paso!”

Campbell’s efforts helped lead the Governors to a 9-3 overall mark, 6-0 United Athletic Conference record, including a UAC Championship and FCS playoff berth in 2023.

Austin Peay had one of the top offenses in the nation, averaging over 34 points and 426 yards per game.

The Austin Peay defense ranked in the top half of the league in points and yards allowed per contest.

The Governors dominated the All-UAC honors with a program-record 17 selections last season. In 2022, the Governors finished 7-4 and were the inaugural ASUN Conference champions.

Austin Peay finished 6-5 during the 2021 campaign, and 4-2 during the 2021 spring Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) slate.

Campbell was the assistant director for football sports performance at Houston for four seasons (2015-2018).

The Cougars attended bowl games in each of his fourth season with the team and upset Florida State in the Peach Bowl in 2015.

Prior to his time in H-Town, Campbell was an assistant strength coach at Louisiana-Lafayette for two seasons (2013-2014) and helped the Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victories in two New Orleans Bowl appearances.

He also was the lead strength and conditioning contact for men’s tennis, and track & field sprinters.

Campbell began his career as a student assistant on the strength and conditioning staff at Iowa State.

While in Ames, he assisted the speed and strength and conditioning programs for football student-athletes.

A Cherokee, Iowa, native, Campbell was a wide receiver at Iowa Western Community College for one season.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from Iowa State in 2013.

CAMPBELL’S COACHING CAREER

2019-23 – Austin Peay (director of sports performance)

2015-18 – Houston (assistant director for football sports performance)

2013-14 – Louisiana-Lafayette (assistant strength coach)