UTEP Football: Walden names Robbie Matos director of football operations & chief of staff

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP Football Head Coach Scotty Walden continued to announce his support staff by naming Robbie Matos the Miners’ new director of football operations and chief of staff on Thursday.

Matos worked under Walden at Austin Peay for two seasons (2022-2023) and was part of a program that went 9-3 overall and 6-0 in United Athletic Conference action.

The Governors captured a UAC Championship and FCS playoff berth. Austin Peay produced a school-record 17 All-UAC performers.

“Robbie is one of the top DFOs in the country at a young age. He is one of the most organized and thorough people I have ever worked with. Most of all, he cares about our players and coaches and helping them daily through any issues they may have. He is vital to developing a culture of family because our players and coaches know that our program cares for them off the field. I am so blessed to have Robbie and his family join the Miner family here in El Paso!”

While at Austin Peay, Matos managed the weekly and yearly calendar for the football staff and team, while also coordinating the team schedule with various entities to ensure recruiting and game day itineraries are followed.

Matos organized team meals during fall camp, in-season and out of season, and planned with caterers, on-campus dining services and local restaurants.

His duties also included coordinating team travel year round, and managing Coach Walden’s busy travel plans and schedule.

Prior to joining the Govs’ staff, Matos started his collegiate career at his alma mater Kent State as the program’s assistant director of football operations and graduate assistant for two seasons starting in August 2020 till December 2021.

Matos, a native of Salem, Ohio, started in athletics at Woolridge High School in Peninsula, Ohio, serving as the athletic operations coordinator from January 2020 thru May 2021.

Matos earned his Bachelor of Science in sports administration and business administration in May 2020 and followed with a Master of Arts in Sport Administration in December 2021 from Kent State.

MATOS’S CAREER

2022-23 – Austin Peay (director of football operations/chief of staff)

2020-21 – Kent State (assistant director of football operations/graduate assistant)