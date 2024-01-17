UTEP football set to host National Signing Day celebration on February 7 

(Courtesy: UTEP Athletics)

EL PASO, Texas - Fans are invited to meet coach Scotty Walden and his staff, and get the inside scoop on their first UTEP football recruiting class at the National Signing Day Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Larry K. Durham Center Hall of Champions.

“We are really excited to host our signing day event in February to celebrate all of the great football players and OKG’s that we’re bringing in to UTEP,” Walden said. “Come join us. It’s going to be an exciting night. We may even put some people in a photo shoot! So get ready, and get your mind right! Come celebrate our great recruiting class and all the hard work that our staff has put in to sign some big-time players. We appreciate everybody’s support. Picks Up!”

The Miners have already bolstered their 2024 roster with over 30 signees, and more on the way!

Coach Walden will discuss what the Miners were looking for on the recruiting trail and how they put the initial class together, while building towards an exciting 2024 campaign.

The evening will include delicious hors d’oeuvres and a hosted bar featuring beer and wine.

Tickets are $50 per person. Each guest will receive two drink tickets and the option to purchase additional beverages.

Fans can RSVP on or before Jan. 29 by visiting www.MinerAthleticClub.com.