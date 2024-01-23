One-on-one with UTEP’s Joe Golding; Miners prepare for games against top C-USA teams

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding spoke with ABC-7 about the team's upcoming road games against Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston.

The Miners are coming off back-to-back wins in Conference USA play.

Their overall record is 11-8, and 2-2 in C-USA.

Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston are two of the top teams in the Conference USA standings.

Both are in a three way tie along with New Mexico State for first place in the conference.

All three teams have a conference record of 3-1.

The Miners will face Louisiana Tech Thursday at 5 p.m. MT and will then travel to Sam Houston to take on the Bearkats Saturday at 7 p.m. MT.