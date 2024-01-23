One-on-one with UTEP’s Joe Golding; Miners prepare for games against top C-USA teams
EL PASO, Texas - UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding spoke with ABC-7 about the team's upcoming road games against Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston.
The Miners are coming off back-to-back wins in Conference USA play.
Their overall record is 11-8, and 2-2 in C-USA.
Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston are two of the top teams in the Conference USA standings.
Both are in a three way tie along with New Mexico State for first place in the conference.
All three teams have a conference record of 3-1.
The Miners will face Louisiana Tech Thursday at 5 p.m. MT and will then travel to Sam Houston to take on the Bearkats Saturday at 7 p.m. MT.