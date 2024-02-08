UTEP’s Marta Romeu Chen earns CUSA Golfer of the Week honors

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP's Marta Romeu Chen was named the Conference USA Women's Golfer of the Week presented by Blenders Eyewear on Thursday announced by the league office.



Romeu Chen tied for 17th to help UTEP finish seventh out of 14 teams at the Texas State Invitational. She finished with a total score of 227 (77-78-72), shooting a 1-over par 72 in the final round to jump 11 spots in the standings.

The Valencia, Spain, native tallied 10 birdies over the course of the tournament in the spring opener for the Miners.



As a team, UTEP finished seventh out of 14 teams with a 929 (317-308-304).



This is the first CUSA Golfer of the Week honor for Romeu Chen in her career.



The last time a Miner won CUSA Golfer of the Week was Daniela Chipchase, who earned the award on 2/15/23.



UP NEXT:

UTEP next takes the course at the GCU invitational Feb. 27 and 28 in Phoenix, Ariz.

2023-24 CUSA Women’s Golfer of the Week

S13 – Kendall Maynard, MTSU and Catie Craig, WKU

S20 – Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

S27 – Catie Craig, WKU

O4 – Alison Gastelum, New Mexico State

O12 – Angela Garvin, New Mexico State

O18 – Catie Craig, WKU

O26 – Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

N2 – N/A

F8 – Marta Romeu Chen, UTEP